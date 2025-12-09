SignalsSections
Engineer Muhammad Younas

0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 221%
MEXAtlantic-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
71
Profit Trades:
64 (90.14%)
Loss Trades:
7 (9.86%)
Best trade:
26.76 USD
Worst trade:
-7.65 USD
Gross Profit:
569.11 USD (29 245 pips)
Gross Loss:
-30.10 USD (725 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (232.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
232.98 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.15
Trading activity:
27.55%
Max deposit load:
12.83%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
69.10
Long Trades:
71 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
18.91
Expected Payoff:
7.59 USD
Average Profit:
8.89 USD
Average Loss:
-4.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-5.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.65 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
144.73%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
7.80 USD (0.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.27% (5.43 USD)
By Equity:
25.21% (275.14 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.. 68
USOUSD 3
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.. 552
USOUSD -13
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.. 29K
USOUSD -459
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +26.76 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +232.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MEXAtlantic-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Minimum balance required : $1000


Welcome to my Gold Safe Growth.


This is Engineer Muhammad Younas, specialize in XAUUSD with a disciplined technical approach built around market structure, liquidity zones, and trend confirmation.
You will typically receive 2–3 high-probability trades per day — no overtrading, no unnecessary risk.
This signal is suitable even for small accounts, with a recommended minimum balance of $1000.
Risk management is strict: fixed lot sizing, controlled drawdown, and no martingale, grid, or hedging systems.
The goal is simple: steady, consistent growth with maximum safety for subscribers.

No reviews
2026.01.10 17:55
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 09:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 08:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 06:18
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 06:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 10:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 13:07
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.09 13:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 13:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
