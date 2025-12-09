SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Engineer Muhammad Younas
Engineer Muhammad Younas

0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
5 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 221%
MEXAtlantic-Real
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
71
Gewinntrades:
64 (90.14%)
Verlusttrades:
7 (9.86%)
Bester Trade:
26.76 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-7.65 USD
Bruttoprofit:
569.11 USD (29 245 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-30.10 USD (725 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
26 (232.98 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
232.98 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.15
Trading-Aktivität:
27.55%
Max deposit load:
12.83%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
20
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
69.10
Long-Positionen:
71 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
18.91
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
7.59 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
8.89 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.30 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-5.15 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-7.65 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
144.73%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
7.80 USD (0.99%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
1.27% (5.43 USD)
Kapital:
25.21% (275.14 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD.. 68
USOUSD 3
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.. 552
USOUSD -13
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.. 29K
USOUSD -459
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +26.76 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -8 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 26
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +232.98 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -5.15 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MEXAtlantic-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Minimum balance required : $1000


Welcome to my Gold Safe Growth.


This is Engineer Muhammad Younas, specialize in XAUUSD with a disciplined technical approach built around market structure, liquidity zones, and trend confirmation.
You will typically receive 2–3 high-probability trades per day — no overtrading, no unnecessary risk.
This signal is suitable even for small accounts, with a recommended minimum balance of $1000.
Risk management is strict: fixed lot sizing, controlled drawdown, and no martingale, grid, or hedging systems.
The goal is simple: steady, consistent growth with maximum safety for subscribers.

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.10 17:55
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 09:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 08:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 06:18
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 06:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 10:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 13:07
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.09 13:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 13:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Engineer Muhammad Younas
30 USD pro Monat
221%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
5
0%
71
90%
28%
18.90
7.59
USD
25%
1:500
Kopieren

