Minimum balance required : $1000



Welcome to my Gold Safe Growth.



This is Engineer Muhammad Younas, specialize in XAUUSD with a disciplined technical approach built around market structure, liquidity zones, and trend confirmation.

You will typically receive 2–3 high-probability trades per day — no overtrading, no unnecessary risk.

This signal is suitable even for small accounts, with a recommended minimum balance of $1000.

Risk management is strict: fixed lot sizing, controlled drawdown, and no martingale, grid, or hedging systems.

The goal is simple: steady, consistent growth with maximum safety for subscribers.

