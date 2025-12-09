시그널섹션
Engineer Muhammad Younas

0 리뷰
안정성
5
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 226%
MEXAtlantic-Real
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
72
이익 거래:
65 (90.27%)
손실 거래:
7 (9.72%)
최고의 거래:
26.76 USD
최악의 거래:
-7.65 USD
총 수익:
586.66 USD (29 830 pips)
총 손실:
-30.10 USD (725 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
26 (232.98 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
232.98 USD (26)
샤프 비율:
1.17
거래 활동:
27.55%
최대 입금량:
12.83%
최근 거래:
1 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
21
평균 유지 시간:
3 시간
회복 요인:
71.35
롱(주식매수):
72 (100.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
0 (0.00%)
수익 요인:
19.49
기대수익:
7.73 USD
평균 이익:
9.03 USD
평균 손실:
-4.30 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-5.15 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-7.65 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
148.71%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
7.80 USD (0.99%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
1.27% (5.43 USD)
자본금별:
25.21% (275.14 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.. 69
USOUSD 3
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD.. 570
USOUSD -13
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD.. 30K
USOUSD -459
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +26.76 USD
최악의 거래: -8 USD
연속 최대 이익: 26
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +232.98 USD
연속 최대 손실: -5.15 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MEXAtlantic-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Minimum balance required : $1000


Welcome to my Gold Safe Growth.


This is Engineer Muhammad Younas, specialize in XAUUSD with a disciplined technical approach built around market structure, liquidity zones, and trend confirmation.
You will typically receive 2–3 high-probability trades per day — no overtrading, no unnecessary risk.
This signal is suitable even for small accounts, with a recommended minimum balance of $1000.
Risk management is strict: fixed lot sizing, controlled drawdown, and no martingale, grid, or hedging systems.
The goal is simple: steady, consistent growth with maximum safety for subscribers.

리뷰 없음
2026.01.10 17:55
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 09:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 08:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 06:18
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 06:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 10:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 13:07
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.09 13:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 13:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
