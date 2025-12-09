- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD..
|69
|USOUSD
|3
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD..
|570
|USOUSD
|-13
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD..
|30K
|USOUSD
|-459
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MEXAtlantic-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
Minimum balance required : $1000
Welcome to my Gold Safe Growth.
This is Engineer Muhammad Younas, specialize in XAUUSD with a disciplined technical approach built around market structure, liquidity zones, and trend confirmation.
You will typically receive 2–3 high-probability trades per day — no overtrading, no unnecessary risk.
This signal is suitable even for small accounts, with a recommended minimum balance of $1000.
Risk management is strict: fixed lot sizing, controlled drawdown, and no martingale, grid, or hedging systems.
The goal is simple: steady, consistent growth with maximum safety for subscribers.
