Hoang Duc Lam Nguyen

NerverDielam239

Hoang Duc Lam Nguyen
レビュー0件
信頼性
86週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2024 17%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
328
利益トレード:
252 (76.82%)
損失トレード:
76 (23.17%)
ベストトレード:
196.46 USD
最悪のトレード:
-51.16 USD
総利益:
2 197.08 USD (103 168 pips)
総損失:
-621.67 USD (37 053 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
19 (58.70 USD)
最大連続利益:
348.71 USD (6)
シャープレシオ:
0.24
取引アクティビティ:
67.85%
最大入金額:
3.07%
最近のトレード:
6 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
1
平均保有時間:
6 日
リカバリーファクター:
6.27
長いトレード:
163 (49.70%)
短いトレード:
165 (50.30%)
プロフィットファクター:
3.53
期待されたペイオフ:
4.80 USD
平均利益:
8.72 USD
平均損失:
-8.18 USD
最大連続の負け:
8 (-246.28 USD)
最大連続損失:
-246.28 USD (8)
月間成長:
0.70%
年間予想:
9.84%
アルゴリズム取引:
96%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
140.91 USD
最大の:
251.32 USD (2.42%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
2.42% (251.32 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.43% (43.72 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
AUDCAD 328
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
AUDCAD 1.6K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
AUDCAD 66K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +196.46 USD
最悪のトレード: -51 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 6
最大連続の負け: 8
最大連続利益: +58.70 USD
最大連続損失: -246.28 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"NeotechFinancialServices-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 8
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.53 × 296
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.22 × 542
Exness-MT5Real5
2.03 × 291
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.10 × 333
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.97 × 30
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
4.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
4.06 × 313
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Tickmill-Live
5.24 × 71
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
6.23 × 254
VantageInternational-Live 3
7.06 × 67
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real31
7.96 × 124
15 より多く...
📌 MQL5 Signal Description (Professional & Compliant)

🔗 Live Performance (Direct Monitoring):
https://analysis.neotechltd.com/trader/fxce-mt5-direct/3141cd83-d5ea-41bf-a37e-22c9dedfcc7e?t=1757810226000

This trading system has been running live for over 2 years, maintaining stable performance, consistent risk control, and a transparent trading history. No martingale, no grid, and no oversized lot strategies.

⭐ Key Highlights

✔ 1. Proven Live Results – 2 Years of Real Performance

The system has been operating continuously with stable growth and controlled drawdown. All results can be verified through the live monitoring link above.

✔ 2. Strict Risk Management

  • Current master account balance: $10,000

  • Maximum historical risk/drawdown kept below 6%

  • If you copy with $2,000 and apply the correct lot ratio, the proportional risk remains below 30%, suitable for medium-risk investors.

✔ 3. Consistent Trading Strategy

The system follows a disciplined model and only takes trades with high-probability setups.
No aggressive averaging strategies and no unnecessary exposure.

✔ 4. Full Transparency via MT5

You can track every order, equity curve, drawdown, and performance metrics in real time.

💵 Recommended Minimum Capital

  • $2,000 USD or more for optimal risk scaling

  • Copying with "Same Proportional Lot Size" is strongly recommended

  • No manual intervention required

📩 Support

If you need assistance setting lot ratios or connecting your account to copy properly, feel free to contact me. I provide full guidance to ensure correct configuration and risk alignment.


レビューなし
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 14:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 07:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
NerverDielam239
30 USD/月
17%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
86
96%
328
76%
68%
3.53
4.80
USD
2%
1:30
コピー

