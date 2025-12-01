СигналыРазделы
Hoang Duc Lam Nguyen

NerverDielam239

Hoang Duc Lam Nguyen
0 отзывов
Надежность
86 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2024 17%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
328
Прибыльных трейдов:
252 (76.82%)
Убыточных трейдов:
76 (23.17%)
Лучший трейд:
196.46 USD
Худший трейд:
-51.16 USD
Общая прибыль:
2 197.08 USD (103 168 pips)
Общий убыток:
-621.67 USD (37 053 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
19 (58.70 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
348.71 USD (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.24
Торговая активность:
64.78%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
3.07%
Последний трейд:
2 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
2
Ср. время удержания:
6 дней
Фактор восстановления:
6.27
Длинных трейдов:
163 (49.70%)
Коротких трейдов:
165 (50.30%)
Профит фактор:
3.53
Мат. ожидание:
4.80 USD
Средняя прибыль:
8.72 USD
Средний убыток:
-8.18 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
8 (-246.28 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-246.28 USD (8)
Прирост в месяц:
0.70%
Годовой прогноз:
9.84%
Алготрейдинг:
96%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
140.91 USD
Максимальная:
251.32 USD (2.42%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
2.42% (251.32 USD)
По эквити:
0.43% (43.72 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
AUDCAD 328
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
AUDCAD 1.6K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
AUDCAD 66K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +196.46 USD
Худший трейд: -51 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 8
Макс. прибыль в серии: +58.70 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -246.28 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 8
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.53 × 296
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.22 × 542
Exness-MT5Real5
2.03 × 291
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.10 × 333
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.97 × 30
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
4.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
4.06 × 313
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Tickmill-Live
5.24 × 71
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
6.23 × 254
VantageInternational-Live 3
7.06 × 67
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real31
7.96 × 124
еще 15...
📌 MQL5 Signal Description (Professional & Compliant)

🔗 Live Performance (Direct Monitoring):
https://analysis.neotechltd.com/trader/fxce-mt5-direct/3141cd83-d5ea-41bf-a37e-22c9dedfcc7e?t=1757810226000

This trading system has been running live for over 2 years, maintaining stable performance, consistent risk control, and a transparent trading history. No martingale, no grid, and no oversized lot strategies.

⭐ Key Highlights

✔ 1. Proven Live Results – 2 Years of Real Performance

The system has been operating continuously with stable growth and controlled drawdown. All results can be verified through the live monitoring link above.

✔ 2. Strict Risk Management

  • Current master account balance: $10,000

  • Maximum historical risk/drawdown kept below 6%

  • If you copy with $2,000 and apply the correct lot ratio, the proportional risk remains below 30%, suitable for medium-risk investors.

✔ 3. Consistent Trading Strategy

The system follows a disciplined model and only takes trades with high-probability setups.
No aggressive averaging strategies and no unnecessary exposure.

✔ 4. Full Transparency via MT5

You can track every order, equity curve, drawdown, and performance metrics in real time.

💵 Recommended Minimum Capital

  • $2,000 USD or more for optimal risk scaling

  • Copying with "Same Proportional Lot Size" is strongly recommended

  • No manual intervention required

📩 Support

If you need assistance setting lot ratios or connecting your account to copy properly, feel free to contact me. I provide full guidance to ensure correct configuration and risk alignment.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 14:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 07:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
