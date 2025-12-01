SinyallerBölümler
Hoang Duc Lam Nguyen

NerverDielam239

Hoang Duc Lam Nguyen
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
84 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
0%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
320
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
247 (77.18%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
73 (22.81%)
En iyi işlem:
196.46 USD
En kötü işlem:
-51.16 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 141.61 USD (101 153 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-613.87 USD (36 272 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
19 (58.70 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
348.71 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.24
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.43%
En son işlem:
5 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
6.08
Alış işlemleri:
160 (50.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
160 (50.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.49
Beklenen getiri:
4.77 USD
Ortalama kâr:
8.67 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-8.41 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-246.28 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-246.28 USD (8)
Aylık büyüme:
0.44%
Yıllık tahmin:
0.00%
Algo alım-satım:
96%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
140.91 USD
Maksimum:
251.32 USD (2.42%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.02% (2.20 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 320
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 1.5K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 65K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +196.46 USD
En kötü işlem: -51 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +58.70 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -246.28 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 8
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.54 × 219
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.28 × 507
Exness-MT5Real5
2.03 × 291
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.10 × 333
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.97 × 30
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
3.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
4.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
4.38 × 225
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Tickmill-Live
5.24 × 71
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
6.23 × 254
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
VantageInternational-Live 3
7.26 × 62
Exness-MT5Real31
7.96 × 124
15 daha fazla...
📌 MQL5 Signal Description (Professional & Compliant)

🔗 Live Performance (Direct Monitoring):
https://analysis.neotechltd.com/trader/fxce-mt5-direct/3141cd83-d5ea-41bf-a37e-22c9dedfcc7e?t=1757810226000

This trading system has been running live for over 2 years, maintaining stable performance, consistent risk control, and a transparent trading history. No martingale, no grid, and no oversized lot strategies.

⭐ Key Highlights

✔ 1. Proven Live Results – 2 Years of Real Performance

The system has been operating continuously with stable growth and controlled drawdown. All results can be verified through the live monitoring link above.

✔ 2. Strict Risk Management

  • Current master account balance: $10,000

  • Maximum historical risk/drawdown kept below 6%

  • If you copy with $2,000 and apply the correct lot ratio, the proportional risk remains below 30%, suitable for medium-risk investors.

✔ 3. Consistent Trading Strategy

The system follows a disciplined model and only takes trades with high-probability setups.
No aggressive averaging strategies and no unnecessary exposure.

✔ 4. Full Transparency via MT5

You can track every order, equity curve, drawdown, and performance metrics in real time.

💵 Recommended Minimum Capital

  • $2,000 USD or more for optimal risk scaling

  • Copying with "Same Proportional Lot Size" is strongly recommended

  • No manual intervention required

📩 Support

If you need assistance setting lot ratios or connecting your account to copy properly, feel free to contact me. I provide full guidance to ensure correct configuration and risk alignment.


