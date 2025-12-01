SignaleKategorien
Hoang Duc Lam Nguyen

NerverDielam239

Hoang Duc Lam Nguyen
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
86 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 17%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
328
Gewinntrades:
252 (76.82%)
Verlusttrades:
76 (23.17%)
Bester Trade:
196.46 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-51.16 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 197.08 USD (103 168 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-621.88 USD (37 053 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
19 (58.70 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
348.71 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading-Aktivität:
68.87%
Max deposit load:
3.07%
Letzter Trade:
10 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
6 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
6.27
Long-Positionen:
163 (49.70%)
Short-Positionen:
165 (50.30%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.53
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
4.80 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
8.72 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-8.18 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-246.28 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-246.28 USD (8)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.62%
Jahresprognose:
9.84%
Algo-Trading:
96%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
140.91 USD
Maximaler:
251.32 USD (2.42%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
2.42% (251.32 USD)
Kapital:
0.43% (43.72 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDCAD 328
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 1.6K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 66K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +196.46 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -51 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +58.70 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -246.28 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 8
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.53 × 296
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.22 × 542
Exness-MT5Real5
2.03 × 291
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.10 × 333
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.97 × 30
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
4.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
4.07 × 316
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Tickmill-Live
5.24 × 71
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
6.23 × 254
VantageInternational-Live 3
7.06 × 67
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real31
7.96 × 124
noch 15 ...
📌 MQL5 Signal Description (Professional & Compliant)

🔗 Live Performance (Direct Monitoring):
https://analysis.neotechltd.com/trader/fxce-mt5-direct/3141cd83-d5ea-41bf-a37e-22c9dedfcc7e?t=1757810226000

This trading system has been running live for over 2 years, maintaining stable performance, consistent risk control, and a transparent trading history. No martingale, no grid, and no oversized lot strategies.

⭐ Key Highlights

✔ 1. Proven Live Results – 2 Years of Real Performance

The system has been operating continuously with stable growth and controlled drawdown. All results can be verified through the live monitoring link above.

✔ 2. Strict Risk Management

  • Current master account balance: $10,000

  • Maximum historical risk/drawdown kept below 6%

  • If you copy with $2,000 and apply the correct lot ratio, the proportional risk remains below 30%, suitable for medium-risk investors.

✔ 3. Consistent Trading Strategy

The system follows a disciplined model and only takes trades with high-probability setups.
No aggressive averaging strategies and no unnecessary exposure.

✔ 4. Full Transparency via MT5

You can track every order, equity curve, drawdown, and performance metrics in real time.

💵 Recommended Minimum Capital

  • $2,000 USD or more for optimal risk scaling

  • Copying with "Same Proportional Lot Size" is strongly recommended

  • No manual intervention required

📩 Support

If you need assistance setting lot ratios or connecting your account to copy properly, feel free to contact me. I provide full guidance to ensure correct configuration and risk alignment.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 14:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 07:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
