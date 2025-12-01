SegnaliSezioni
Hoang Duc Lam Nguyen

NerverDielam239

Hoang Duc Lam Nguyen
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
84 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
0%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
320
Profit Trade:
247 (77.18%)
Loss Trade:
73 (22.81%)
Best Trade:
196.46 USD
Worst Trade:
-51.16 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 141.61 USD (101 153 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-613.87 USD (36 272 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
19 (58.70 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
348.71 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.24
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.43%
Ultimo trade:
5 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
6.08
Long Trade:
160 (50.00%)
Short Trade:
160 (50.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.49
Profitto previsto:
4.77 USD
Profitto medio:
8.67 USD
Perdita media:
-8.41 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-246.28 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-246.28 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
0.44%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
140.91 USD
Massimale:
251.32 USD (2.42%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.02% (2.20 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 320
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 1.5K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 65K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +196.46 USD
Worst Trade: -51 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +58.70 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -246.28 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 8
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.54 × 219
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.28 × 507
Exness-MT5Real5
2.03 × 291
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.10 × 333
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.97 × 30
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
3.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
4.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
4.38 × 225
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Tickmill-Live
5.24 × 71
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
6.23 × 254
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
VantageInternational-Live 3
7.26 × 62
Exness-MT5Real31
7.96 × 124
15 più
📌 MQL5 Signal Description (Professional & Compliant)

🔗 Live Performance (Direct Monitoring):
https://analysis.neotechltd.com/trader/fxce-mt5-direct/3141cd83-d5ea-41bf-a37e-22c9dedfcc7e?t=1757810226000

This trading system has been running live for over 2 years, maintaining stable performance, consistent risk control, and a transparent trading history. No martingale, no grid, and no oversized lot strategies.

⭐ Key Highlights

✔ 1. Proven Live Results – 2 Years of Real Performance

The system has been operating continuously with stable growth and controlled drawdown. All results can be verified through the live monitoring link above.

✔ 2. Strict Risk Management

  • Current master account balance: $10,000

  • Maximum historical risk/drawdown kept below 6%

  • If you copy with $2,000 and apply the correct lot ratio, the proportional risk remains below 30%, suitable for medium-risk investors.

✔ 3. Consistent Trading Strategy

The system follows a disciplined model and only takes trades with high-probability setups.
No aggressive averaging strategies and no unnecessary exposure.

✔ 4. Full Transparency via MT5

You can track every order, equity curve, drawdown, and performance metrics in real time.

💵 Recommended Minimum Capital

  • $2,000 USD or more for optimal risk scaling

  • Copying with "Same Proportional Lot Size" is strongly recommended

  • No manual intervention required

📩 Support

If you need assistance setting lot ratios or connecting your account to copy properly, feel free to contact me. I provide full guidance to ensure correct configuration and risk alignment.


