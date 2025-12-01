SignalsSections
Hoang Duc Lam Nguyen

NerverDielam239

Hoang Duc Lam Nguyen
0 reviews
Reliability
86 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 17%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
328
Profit Trades:
252 (76.82%)
Loss Trades:
76 (23.17%)
Best trade:
196.46 USD
Worst trade:
-51.16 USD
Gross Profit:
2 197.08 USD (103 168 pips)
Gross Loss:
-621.67 USD (37 053 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (58.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
348.71 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
62.74%
Max deposit load:
3.07%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
6.27
Long Trades:
163 (49.70%)
Short Trades:
165 (50.30%)
Profit Factor:
3.53
Expected Payoff:
4.80 USD
Average Profit:
8.72 USD
Average Loss:
-8.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-246.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-246.28 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
0.70%
Annual Forecast:
9.84%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
140.91 USD
Maximal:
251.32 USD (2.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.42% (251.32 USD)
By Equity:
0.43% (43.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 328
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 1.6K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 66K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +196.46 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +58.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -246.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 8
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.53 × 296
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.22 × 542
Exness-MT5Real5
2.03 × 291
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.10 × 333
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.97 × 30
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
4.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
4.06 × 313
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Tickmill-Live
5.24 × 71
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
6.23 × 254
VantageInternational-Live 3
7.06 × 67
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real31
7.96 × 124
15 more...
📌 MQL5 Signal Description (Professional & Compliant)

🔗 Live Performance (Direct Monitoring):
https://analysis.neotechltd.com/trader/fxce-mt5-direct/3141cd83-d5ea-41bf-a37e-22c9dedfcc7e?t=1757810226000

This trading system has been running live for over 2 years, maintaining stable performance, consistent risk control, and a transparent trading history. No martingale, no grid, and no oversized lot strategies.

⭐ Key Highlights

✔ 1. Proven Live Results – 2 Years of Real Performance

The system has been operating continuously with stable growth and controlled drawdown. All results can be verified through the live monitoring link above.

✔ 2. Strict Risk Management

  • Current master account balance: $10,000

  • Maximum historical risk/drawdown kept below 6%

  • If you copy with $2,000 and apply the correct lot ratio, the proportional risk remains below 30%, suitable for medium-risk investors.

✔ 3. Consistent Trading Strategy

The system follows a disciplined model and only takes trades with high-probability setups.
No aggressive averaging strategies and no unnecessary exposure.

✔ 4. Full Transparency via MT5

You can track every order, equity curve, drawdown, and performance metrics in real time.

💵 Recommended Minimum Capital

  • $2,000 USD or more for optimal risk scaling

  • Copying with "Same Proportional Lot Size" is strongly recommended

  • No manual intervention required

📩 Support

If you need assistance setting lot ratios or connecting your account to copy properly, feel free to contact me. I provide full guidance to ensure correct configuration and risk alignment.


No reviews
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 14:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 07:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
