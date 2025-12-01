SignauxSections
Hoang Duc Lam Nguyen

NerverDielam239

Hoang Duc Lam Nguyen
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
320
Bénéfice trades:
247 (77.18%)
Perte trades:
73 (22.81%)
Meilleure transaction:
196.46 USD
Pire transaction:
-51.16 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 141.61 USD (101 153 pips)
Perte brute:
-613.87 USD (36 272 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
19 (58.70 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
348.71 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.24
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.43%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
6 jours
Facteur de récupération:
6.08
Longs trades:
160 (50.00%)
Courts trades:
160 (50.00%)
Facteur de profit:
3.49
Rendement attendu:
4.77 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
8.67 USD
Perte moyenne:
-8.41 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-246.28 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-246.28 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.44%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
96%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
140.91 USD
Maximal:
251.32 USD (2.42%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.02% (2.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 320
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 1.5K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 65K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +196.46 USD
Pire transaction: -51 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +58.70 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -246.28 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 8
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.54 × 219
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.28 × 507
Exness-MT5Real5
2.03 × 291
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.10 × 333
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.97 × 30
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
3.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
4.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
4.38 × 225
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Tickmill-Live
5.24 × 71
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
6.23 × 254
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
VantageInternational-Live 3
7.26 × 62
Exness-MT5Real31
7.96 × 124
15 plus...
📌 MQL5 Signal Description (Professional & Compliant)

🔗 Live Performance (Direct Monitoring):
https://analysis.neotechltd.com/trader/fxce-mt5-direct/3141cd83-d5ea-41bf-a37e-22c9dedfcc7e?t=1757810226000

This trading system has been running live for over 2 years, maintaining stable performance, consistent risk control, and a transparent trading history. No martingale, no grid, and no oversized lot strategies.

⭐ Key Highlights

✔ 1. Proven Live Results – 2 Years of Real Performance

The system has been operating continuously with stable growth and controlled drawdown. All results can be verified through the live monitoring link above.

✔ 2. Strict Risk Management

  • Current master account balance: $10,000

  • Maximum historical risk/drawdown kept below 6%

  • If you copy with $2,000 and apply the correct lot ratio, the proportional risk remains below 30%, suitable for medium-risk investors.

✔ 3. Consistent Trading Strategy

The system follows a disciplined model and only takes trades with high-probability setups.
No aggressive averaging strategies and no unnecessary exposure.

✔ 4. Full Transparency via MT5

You can track every order, equity curve, drawdown, and performance metrics in real time.

💵 Recommended Minimum Capital

  • $2,000 USD or more for optimal risk scaling

  • Copying with "Same Proportional Lot Size" is strongly recommended

  • No manual intervention required

📩 Support

If you need assistance setting lot ratios or connecting your account to copy properly, feel free to contact me. I provide full guidance to ensure correct configuration and risk alignment.


Aucun avis
