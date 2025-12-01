- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|320
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.5K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|65K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 8
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.54 × 219
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.28 × 507
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.03 × 291
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.10 × 333
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.16 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.97 × 30
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.25 × 75
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|4.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|4.38 × 225
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|5.13 × 23
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.24 × 71
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|5.87 × 15
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|6.23 × 254
|
GMI3-Real
|7.21 × 28
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|7.26 × 62
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|7.96 × 124
📌 MQL5 Signal Description (Professional & Compliant)
🔗 Live Performance (Direct Monitoring):
https://analysis.neotechltd.com/trader/fxce-mt5-direct/3141cd83-d5ea-41bf-a37e-22c9dedfcc7e?t=1757810226000
This trading system has been running live for over 2 years, maintaining stable performance, consistent risk control, and a transparent trading history. No martingale, no grid, and no oversized lot strategies.
⭐ Key Highlights
✔ 1. Proven Live Results – 2 Years of Real Performance
The system has been operating continuously with stable growth and controlled drawdown. All results can be verified through the live monitoring link above.
✔ 2. Strict Risk Management
-
Current master account balance: $10,000
-
Maximum historical risk/drawdown kept below 6%
-
If you copy with $2,000 and apply the correct lot ratio, the proportional risk remains below 30%, suitable for medium-risk investors.
✔ 3. Consistent Trading Strategy
The system follows a disciplined model and only takes trades with high-probability setups.
No aggressive averaging strategies and no unnecessary exposure.
✔ 4. Full Transparency via MT5
You can track every order, equity curve, drawdown, and performance metrics in real time.
💵 Recommended Minimum Capital
-
$2,000 USD or more for optimal risk scaling
-
Copying with "Same Proportional Lot Size" is strongly recommended
-
No manual intervention required
📩 Support
If you need assistance setting lot ratios or connecting your account to copy properly, feel free to contact me. I provide full guidance to ensure correct configuration and risk alignment.
