📌 MQL5 Signal Description (Professional & Compliant)

🔗 Live Performance (Direct Monitoring):

https://analysis.neotechltd.com/trader/fxce-mt5-direct/3141cd83-d5ea-41bf-a37e-22c9dedfcc7e?t=1757810226000

This trading system has been running live for over 2 years, maintaining stable performance, consistent risk control, and a transparent trading history. No martingale, no grid, and no oversized lot strategies.

⭐ Key Highlights

✔ 1. Proven Live Results – 2 Years of Real Performance

The system has been operating continuously with stable growth and controlled drawdown. All results can be verified through the live monitoring link above.

✔ 2. Strict Risk Management

Current master account balance: $10,000

Maximum historical risk/drawdown kept below 6%

If you copy with $2,000 and apply the correct lot ratio, the proportional risk remains below 30%, suitable for medium-risk investors.

✔ 3. Consistent Trading Strategy

The system follows a disciplined model and only takes trades with high-probability setups.

No aggressive averaging strategies and no unnecessary exposure.

✔ 4. Full Transparency via MT5

You can track every order, equity curve, drawdown, and performance metrics in real time.

💵 Recommended Minimum Capital

$2,000 USD or more for optimal risk scaling

Copying with "Same Proportional Lot Size" is strongly recommended

No manual intervention required

📩 Support

If you need assistance setting lot ratios or connecting your account to copy properly, feel free to contact me. I provide full guidance to ensure correct configuration and risk alignment.