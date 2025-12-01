- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|328
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.6K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|AUDCAD
|66K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 8
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.53 × 296
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.22 × 542
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.03 × 291
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.10 × 333
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.16 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.97 × 30
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.25 × 75
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|4.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|4.06 × 313
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.00 × 2
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|5.13 × 23
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.24 × 71
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|5.87 × 15
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|6.23 × 254
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|7.06 × 67
|
GMI3-Real
|7.21 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|7.96 × 124
📌 MQL5 Signal Description (Professional & Compliant)
🔗 Live Performance (Direct Monitoring):
https://analysis.neotechltd.com/trader/fxce-mt5-direct/3141cd83-d5ea-41bf-a37e-22c9dedfcc7e?t=1757810226000
This trading system has been running live for over 2 years, maintaining stable performance, consistent risk control, and a transparent trading history. No martingale, no grid, and no oversized lot strategies.
⭐ Key Highlights
✔ 1. Proven Live Results – 2 Years of Real Performance
The system has been operating continuously with stable growth and controlled drawdown. All results can be verified through the live monitoring link above.
✔ 2. Strict Risk Management
-
Current master account balance: $10,000
-
Maximum historical risk/drawdown kept below 6%
-
If you copy with $2,000 and apply the correct lot ratio, the proportional risk remains below 30%, suitable for medium-risk investors.
✔ 3. Consistent Trading Strategy
The system follows a disciplined model and only takes trades with high-probability setups.
No aggressive averaging strategies and no unnecessary exposure.
✔ 4. Full Transparency via MT5
You can track every order, equity curve, drawdown, and performance metrics in real time.
💵 Recommended Minimum Capital
-
$2,000 USD or more for optimal risk scaling
-
Copying with "Same Proportional Lot Size" is strongly recommended
-
No manual intervention required
📩 Support
If you need assistance setting lot ratios or connecting your account to copy properly, feel free to contact me. I provide full guidance to ensure correct configuration and risk alignment.
