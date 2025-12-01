SinaisSeções
Hoang Duc Lam Nguyen

NerverDielam239

Hoang Duc Lam Nguyen
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
86 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2024 17%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
328
Negociações com lucro:
252 (76.82%)
Negociações com perda:
76 (23.17%)
Melhor negociação:
196.46 USD
Pior negociação:
-51.16 USD
Lucro bruto:
2 197.08 USD (103 168 pips)
Perda bruta:
-621.67 USD (37 053 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
19 (58.70 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
348.71 USD (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.24
Atividade de negociação:
67.85%
Depósito máximo carregado:
3.07%
Último negócio:
5 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
1
Tempo médio de espera:
6 dias
Fator de recuperação:
6.27
Negociações longas:
163 (49.70%)
Negociações curtas:
165 (50.30%)
Fator de lucro:
3.53
Valor esperado:
4.80 USD
Lucro médio:
8.72 USD
Perda média:
-8.18 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
8 (-246.28 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-246.28 USD (8)
Crescimento mensal:
0.70%
Previsão anual:
9.84%
Algotrading:
96%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
140.91 USD
Máximo:
251.32 USD (2.42%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
2.42% (251.32 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.43% (43.72 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDCAD 328
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDCAD 1.6K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDCAD 66K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +196.46 USD
Pior negociação: -51 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 8
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +58.70 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -246.28 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 8
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.53 × 296
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.22 × 542
Exness-MT5Real5
2.03 × 291
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.10 × 333
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.97 × 30
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
4.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
4.06 × 313
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Tickmill-Live
5.24 × 71
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
6.23 × 254
VantageInternational-Live 3
7.06 × 67
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real31
7.96 × 124
15 mais ...
📌 MQL5 Signal Description (Professional & Compliant)

🔗 Live Performance (Direct Monitoring):
https://analysis.neotechltd.com/trader/fxce-mt5-direct/3141cd83-d5ea-41bf-a37e-22c9dedfcc7e?t=1757810226000

This trading system has been running live for over 2 years, maintaining stable performance, consistent risk control, and a transparent trading history. No martingale, no grid, and no oversized lot strategies.

⭐ Key Highlights

✔ 1. Proven Live Results – 2 Years of Real Performance

The system has been operating continuously with stable growth and controlled drawdown. All results can be verified through the live monitoring link above.

✔ 2. Strict Risk Management

  • Current master account balance: $10,000

  • Maximum historical risk/drawdown kept below 6%

  • If you copy with $2,000 and apply the correct lot ratio, the proportional risk remains below 30%, suitable for medium-risk investors.

✔ 3. Consistent Trading Strategy

The system follows a disciplined model and only takes trades with high-probability setups.
No aggressive averaging strategies and no unnecessary exposure.

✔ 4. Full Transparency via MT5

You can track every order, equity curve, drawdown, and performance metrics in real time.

💵 Recommended Minimum Capital

  • $2,000 USD or more for optimal risk scaling

  • Copying with "Same Proportional Lot Size" is strongly recommended

  • No manual intervention required

📩 Support

If you need assistance setting lot ratios or connecting your account to copy properly, feel free to contact me. I provide full guidance to ensure correct configuration and risk alignment.


Sem comentários
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 14:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 07:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
