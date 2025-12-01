信号部分
Hoang Duc Lam Nguyen

NerverDielam239

Hoang Duc Lam Nguyen
0条评论
可靠性
86
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2024 17%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
328
盈利交易:
252 (76.82%)
亏损交易:
76 (23.17%)
最好交易:
196.46 USD
最差交易:
-51.16 USD
毛利:
2 197.08 USD (103 168 pips)
毛利亏损:
-621.67 USD (37 053 pips)
最大连续赢利:
19 (58.70 USD)
最大连续盈利:
348.71 USD (6)
夏普比率:
0.24
交易活动:
66.83%
最大入金加载:
3.07%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
1
平均持有时间:
6 天
采收率:
6.27
长期交易:
163 (49.70%)
短期交易:
165 (50.30%)
利润因子:
3.53
预期回报:
4.80 USD
平均利润:
8.72 USD
平均损失:
-8.18 USD
最大连续失误:
8 (-246.28 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-246.28 USD (8)
每月增长:
0.70%
年度预测:
9.84%
算法交易:
96%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
140.91 USD
最大值:
251.32 USD (2.42%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.42% (251.32 USD)
净值:
0.43% (43.72 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 328
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDCAD 1.6K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDCAD 66K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +196.46 USD
最差交易: -51 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 8
最大连续盈利: +58.70 USD
最大连续亏损: -246.28 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 NeotechFinancialServices-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 8
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.53 × 296
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.22 × 542
Exness-MT5Real5
2.03 × 291
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.10 × 333
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.97 × 30
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
4.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
4.06 × 313
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Tickmill-Live
5.24 × 71
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
6.23 × 254
VantageInternational-Live 3
7.06 × 67
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real31
7.96 × 124
15 更多...
📌 MQL5 Signal Description (Professional & Compliant)

🔗 Live Performance (Direct Monitoring):
https://analysis.neotechltd.com/trader/fxce-mt5-direct/3141cd83-d5ea-41bf-a37e-22c9dedfcc7e?t=1757810226000

This trading system has been running live for over 2 years, maintaining stable performance, consistent risk control, and a transparent trading history. No martingale, no grid, and no oversized lot strategies.

⭐ Key Highlights

✔ 1. Proven Live Results – 2 Years of Real Performance

The system has been operating continuously with stable growth and controlled drawdown. All results can be verified through the live monitoring link above.

✔ 2. Strict Risk Management

  • Current master account balance: $10,000

  • Maximum historical risk/drawdown kept below 6%

  • If you copy with $2,000 and apply the correct lot ratio, the proportional risk remains below 30%, suitable for medium-risk investors.

✔ 3. Consistent Trading Strategy

The system follows a disciplined model and only takes trades with high-probability setups.
No aggressive averaging strategies and no unnecessary exposure.

✔ 4. Full Transparency via MT5

You can track every order, equity curve, drawdown, and performance metrics in real time.

💵 Recommended Minimum Capital

  • $2,000 USD or more for optimal risk scaling

  • Copying with "Same Proportional Lot Size" is strongly recommended

  • No manual intervention required

📩 Support

If you need assistance setting lot ratios or connecting your account to copy properly, feel free to contact me. I provide full guidance to ensure correct configuration and risk alignment.


