Hoang Duc Lam Nguyen

NerverDielam239

Hoang Duc Lam Nguyen
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
86 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 17%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
328
Transacciones Rentables:
252 (76.82%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
76 (23.17%)
Mejor transacción:
196.46 USD
Peor transacción:
-51.16 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2 197.08 USD (103 168 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-621.67 USD (37 053 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
19 (58.70 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
348.71 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.24
Actividad comercial:
67.85%
Carga máxima del depósito:
3.07%
Último trade:
4 días
Trades a la semana:
1
Tiempo medio de espera:
6 días
Factor de Recuperación:
6.27
Transacciones Largas:
163 (49.70%)
Transacciones Cortas:
165 (50.30%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.53
Beneficio Esperado:
4.80 USD
Beneficio medio:
8.72 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-8.18 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-246.28 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-246.28 USD (8)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.70%
Pronóstico anual:
9.84%
Trading algorítmico:
96%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
140.91 USD
Máxima:
251.32 USD (2.42%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
2.42% (251.32 USD)
De fondos:
0.43% (43.72 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDCAD 328
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDCAD 1.6K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDCAD 66K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +196.46 USD
Peor transacción: -51 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 8
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +58.70 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -246.28 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 8
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.53 × 296
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.22 × 542
Exness-MT5Real5
2.03 × 291
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.10 × 333
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.97 × 30
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
4.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
4.06 × 313
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Tickmill-Live
5.24 × 71
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
6.23 × 254
VantageInternational-Live 3
7.06 × 67
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real31
7.96 × 124
otros 15...
📌 MQL5 Signal Description (Professional & Compliant)

🔗 Live Performance (Direct Monitoring):
https://analysis.neotechltd.com/trader/fxce-mt5-direct/3141cd83-d5ea-41bf-a37e-22c9dedfcc7e?t=1757810226000

This trading system has been running live for over 2 years, maintaining stable performance, consistent risk control, and a transparent trading history. No martingale, no grid, and no oversized lot strategies.

⭐ Key Highlights

✔ 1. Proven Live Results – 2 Years of Real Performance

The system has been operating continuously with stable growth and controlled drawdown. All results can be verified through the live monitoring link above.

✔ 2. Strict Risk Management

  • Current master account balance: $10,000

  • Maximum historical risk/drawdown kept below 6%

  • If you copy with $2,000 and apply the correct lot ratio, the proportional risk remains below 30%, suitable for medium-risk investors.

✔ 3. Consistent Trading Strategy

The system follows a disciplined model and only takes trades with high-probability setups.
No aggressive averaging strategies and no unnecessary exposure.

✔ 4. Full Transparency via MT5

You can track every order, equity curve, drawdown, and performance metrics in real time.

💵 Recommended Minimum Capital

  • $2,000 USD or more for optimal risk scaling

  • Copying with "Same Proportional Lot Size" is strongly recommended

  • No manual intervention required

📩 Support

If you need assistance setting lot ratios or connecting your account to copy properly, feel free to contact me. I provide full guidance to ensure correct configuration and risk alignment.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 14:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 07:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
