シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / EastJavaTrader
Muhammad Bintang Adenia

EastJavaTrader

Muhammad Bintang Adenia
レビュー0件
信頼性
7週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 7%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
79
利益トレード:
33 (41.77%)
損失トレード:
46 (58.23%)
ベストトレード:
2 070.00 USD
最悪のトレード:
-2 045.09 USD
総利益:
56 721.69 USD (124 160 pips)
総損失:
-50 519.46 USD (101 589 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
8 (14 900.30 USD)
最大連続利益:
14 900.30 USD (8)
シャープレシオ:
0.06
取引アクティビティ:
93.77%
最大入金額:
8.03%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
12
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
0.34
長いトレード:
61 (77.22%)
短いトレード:
18 (22.78%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.12
期待されたペイオフ:
78.51 USD
平均利益:
1 718.84 USD
平均損失:
-1 098.25 USD
最大連続の負け:
9 (-10 225.69 USD)
最大連続損失:
-10 225.69 USD (9)
月間成長:
2.61%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
7 514.44 USD
最大の:
18 115.87 USD (16.38%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
18.82% (18 115.87 USD)
エクイティによる:
2.99% (2 441.90 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 68
EURJPY 4
AUDJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
USDJPY 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 7.7K
EURJPY -210
AUDJPY -61
CADJPY -2.1K
NZDJPY 1.8K
USDJPY -1K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 24K
EURJPY 0
AUDJPY 0
CADJPY -2K
NZDJPY 2K
USDJPY -1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +2 070.00 USD
最悪のトレード: -2 045 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 8
最大連続の負け: 9
最大連続利益: +14 900.30 USD
最大連続損失: -10 225.69 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"MaxrichGroup-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

BossaFX-Real
0.00 × 3
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
0.00 × 16
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 8
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
MBTrading-Live
0.00 × 9
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
TMS-Live
0.00 × 5
OANDA-MT4 FXTrade JP
0.00 × 12
ForexPlace-Main Server 3
0.00 × 4
267 より多く...
Consistent Growth, Calculated Risk.

Tired of signals promising overnight riches? We focus on the fundamental principle of successful trading: consistency.

Our strategy prioritizes capital preservation through carefully managed risk parameters. We aim for steady, incremental growth, minimizing unnecessary drawdowns and maintaining discipline, regardless of market volatility.

Why Subscribe?

  • Controlled Drawdowns: Risk management is our priority, ensuring your capital is protected.

  • Verified Consistency: Check our detailed statistics to see the long-term, real-world performance of our strategy.

  • Stress-Free Trading: Automatically copy our trades and let the system work for you, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your life.

Disclaimer: Past results are never a guarantee of future performance. Please ensure you understand the risks involved in copy trading before subscribing.


レビューなし
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
EastJavaTrader
30 USD/月
7%
0
0
USD
86K
USD
7
0%
79
41%
94%
1.12
78.51
USD
19%
1:50
コピー

