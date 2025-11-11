SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / EastJavaTrader
Muhammad Bintang Adenia

EastJavaTrader

Muhammad Bintang Adenia
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
7 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 4%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
81
Gewinntrades:
33 (40.74%)
Verlusttrades:
48 (59.26%)
Bester Trade:
2 070.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-2 045.09 USD
Bruttoprofit:
56 721.69 USD (124 160 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-52 955.56 USD (107 589 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
8 (14 900.30 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
14 900.30 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading-Aktivität:
93.77%
Max deposit load:
8.03%
Letzter Trade:
5 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
13
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
0.21
Long-Positionen:
63 (77.78%)
Short-Positionen:
18 (22.22%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.07
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
46.50 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1 718.84 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1 103.24 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-10 225.69 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-10 225.69 USD (9)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.79%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
7 514.44 USD
Maximaler:
18 115.87 USD (16.38%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
18.82% (18 115.87 USD)
Kapital:
2.99% (2 441.90 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 70
EURJPY 4
AUDJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
USDJPY 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5.3K
EURJPY -210
AUDJPY -61
CADJPY -2.1K
NZDJPY 1.8K
USDJPY -1K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 18K
EURJPY 0
AUDJPY 0
CADJPY -2K
NZDJPY 2K
USDJPY -1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +2 070.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -2 045 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 8
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 9
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +14 900.30 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -10 225.69 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

BossaFX-Real
0.00 × 3
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
0.00 × 16
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 8
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
MBTrading-Live
0.00 × 9
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
TMS-Live
0.00 × 5
OANDA-MT4 FXTrade JP
0.00 × 12
ForexPlace-Main Server 3
0.00 × 4
noch 267 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

Consistent Growth, Calculated Risk.

Tired of signals promising overnight riches? We focus on the fundamental principle of successful trading: consistency.

Our strategy prioritizes capital preservation through carefully managed risk parameters. We aim for steady, incremental growth, minimizing unnecessary drawdowns and maintaining discipline, regardless of market volatility.

Why Subscribe?

  • Controlled Drawdowns: Risk management is our priority, ensuring your capital is protected.

  • Verified Consistency: Check our detailed statistics to see the long-term, real-world performance of our strategy.

  • Stress-Free Trading: Automatically copy our trades and let the system work for you, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your life.

Disclaimer: Past results are never a guarantee of future performance. Please ensure you understand the risks involved in copy trading before subscribing.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.17 08:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 17:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 16:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 10:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 15:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 12:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.11 04:10
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 04:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 04:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
EastJavaTrader
30 USD pro Monat
4%
0
0
USD
84K
USD
7
0%
81
40%
94%
1.07
46.50
USD
19%
1:50
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.