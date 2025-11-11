- Crescimento
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|68
|EURJPY
|4
|AUDJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|7.7K
|EURJPY
|-210
|AUDJPY
|-61
|CADJPY
|-2.1K
|NZDJPY
|1.8K
|USDJPY
|-1K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|24K
|EURJPY
|0
|AUDJPY
|0
|CADJPY
|-2K
|NZDJPY
|2K
|USDJPY
|-1K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
BossaFX-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
|0.00 × 16
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
MBTrading-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
TMS-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
OANDA-MT4 FXTrade JP
|0.00 × 12
|
ForexPlace-Main Server 3
|0.00 × 4
Consistent Growth, Calculated Risk.
Tired of signals promising overnight riches? We focus on the fundamental principle of successful trading: consistency.
Our strategy prioritizes capital preservation through carefully managed risk parameters. We aim for steady, incremental growth, minimizing unnecessary drawdowns and maintaining discipline, regardless of market volatility.
Why Subscribe?
-
Controlled Drawdowns: Risk management is our priority, ensuring your capital is protected.
-
Verified Consistency: Check our detailed statistics to see the long-term, real-world performance of our strategy.
-
Stress-Free Trading: Automatically copy our trades and let the system work for you, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your life.
Disclaimer: Past results are never a guarantee of future performance. Please ensure you understand the risks involved in copy trading before subscribing.
