Muhammad Bintang Adenia

EastJavaTrader

Muhammad Bintang Adenia
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
7 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 7%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
79
Negociações com lucro:
33 (41.77%)
Negociações com perda:
46 (58.23%)
Melhor negociação:
2 070.00 USD
Pior negociação:
-2 045.09 USD
Lucro bruto:
56 721.69 USD (124 160 pips)
Perda bruta:
-50 519.46 USD (101 589 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
8 (14 900.30 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
14 900.30 USD (8)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.06
Atividade de negociação:
93.77%
Depósito máximo carregado:
8.03%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
12
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
0.34
Negociações longas:
61 (77.22%)
Negociações curtas:
18 (22.78%)
Fator de lucro:
1.12
Valor esperado:
78.51 USD
Lucro médio:
1 718.84 USD
Perda média:
-1 098.25 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
9 (-10 225.69 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-10 225.69 USD (9)
Crescimento mensal:
2.61%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
7 514.44 USD
Máximo:
18 115.87 USD (16.38%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
18.82% (18 115.87 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
2.99% (2 441.90 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 68
EURJPY 4
AUDJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
USDJPY 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 7.7K
EURJPY -210
AUDJPY -61
CADJPY -2.1K
NZDJPY 1.8K
USDJPY -1K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 24K
EURJPY 0
AUDJPY 0
CADJPY -2K
NZDJPY 2K
USDJPY -1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +2 070.00 USD
Pior negociação: -2 045 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 9
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +14 900.30 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -10 225.69 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

BossaFX-Real
0.00 × 3
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
0.00 × 16
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 8
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
MBTrading-Live
0.00 × 9
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
TMS-Live
0.00 × 5
OANDA-MT4 FXTrade JP
0.00 × 12
ForexPlace-Main Server 3
0.00 × 4
267 mais ...
Consistent Growth, Calculated Risk.

Tired of signals promising overnight riches? We focus on the fundamental principle of successful trading: consistency.

Our strategy prioritizes capital preservation through carefully managed risk parameters. We aim for steady, incremental growth, minimizing unnecessary drawdowns and maintaining discipline, regardless of market volatility.

Why Subscribe?

  • Controlled Drawdowns: Risk management is our priority, ensuring your capital is protected.

  • Verified Consistency: Check our detailed statistics to see the long-term, real-world performance of our strategy.

  • Stress-Free Trading: Automatically copy our trades and let the system work for you, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your life.

Disclaimer: Past results are never a guarantee of future performance. Please ensure you understand the risks involved in copy trading before subscribing.


Sem comentários
2025.12.17 08:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 17:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 16:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 10:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 15:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 12:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.11 04:10
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 04:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 04:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
EastJavaTrader
30 USD por mês
7%
0
0
USD
86K
USD
7
0%
79
41%
94%
1.12
78.51
USD
19%
1:50
