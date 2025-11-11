信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / EastJavaTrader
Muhammad Bintang Adenia

EastJavaTrader

Muhammad Bintang Adenia
0条评论
可靠性
7
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 8%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
78
盈利交易:
33 (42.30%)
亏损交易:
45 (57.69%)
最好交易:
2 070.00 USD
最差交易:
-2 045.09 USD
毛利:
56 721.69 USD (124 160 pips)
毛利亏损:
-49 509.46 USD (99 589 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (14 900.30 USD)
最大连续盈利:
14 900.30 USD (8)
夏普比率:
0.07
交易活动:
95.63%
最大入金加载:
8.03%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
10
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
0.40
长期交易:
60 (76.92%)
短期交易:
18 (23.08%)
利润因子:
1.15
预期回报:
92.46 USD
平均利润:
1 718.84 USD
平均损失:
-1 100.21 USD
最大连续失误:
9 (-10 225.69 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-10 225.69 USD (9)
每月增长:
2.71%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
7 514.44 USD
最大值:
18 115.87 USD (16.38%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
18.82% (18 115.87 USD)
净值:
2.99% (2 441.90 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 67
EURJPY 4
AUDJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
USDJPY 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 8.7K
EURJPY -210
AUDJPY -61
CADJPY -2.1K
NZDJPY 1.8K
USDJPY -1K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 26K
EURJPY 0
AUDJPY 0
CADJPY -2K
NZDJPY 2K
USDJPY -1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +2 070.00 USD
最差交易: -2 045 USD
最大连续赢利: 8
最大连续失误: 9
最大连续盈利: +14 900.30 USD
最大连续亏损: -10 225.69 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MaxrichGroup-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Consistent Growth, Calculated Risk.

Tired of signals promising overnight riches? We focus on the fundamental principle of successful trading: consistency.

Our strategy prioritizes capital preservation through carefully managed risk parameters. We aim for steady, incremental growth, minimizing unnecessary drawdowns and maintaining discipline, regardless of market volatility.

Why Subscribe?

  • Controlled Drawdowns: Risk management is our priority, ensuring your capital is protected.

  • Verified Consistency: Check our detailed statistics to see the long-term, real-world performance of our strategy.

  • Stress-Free Trading: Automatically copy our trades and let the system work for you, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your life.

Disclaimer: Past results are never a guarantee of future performance. Please ensure you understand the risks involved in copy trading before subscribing.


没有评论
2025.12.17 08:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 17:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 16:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 10:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 15:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 12:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.11 04:10
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 04:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 04:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
EastJavaTrader
每月30 USD
8%
0
0
USD
87K
USD
7
0%
78
42%
96%
1.14
92.46
USD
19%
1:50
