Muhammad Bintang Adenia

EastJavaTrader

Muhammad Bintang Adenia
0 отзывов
Надежность
7 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 4%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
75
Прибыльных трейдов:
31 (41.33%)
Убыточных трейдов:
44 (58.67%)
Лучший трейд:
2 070.00 USD
Худший трейд:
-2 045.09 USD
Общая прибыль:
52 817.31 USD (114 160 pips)
Общий убыток:
-48 499.46 USD (97 589 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
8 (14 900.30 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
14 900.30 USD (8)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.05
Торговая активность:
95.63%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
8.03%
Последний трейд:
15 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
13
Ср. время удержания:
1 день
Фактор восстановления:
0.24
Длинных трейдов:
57 (76.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
18 (24.00%)
Профит фактор:
1.09
Мат. ожидание:
57.57 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1 703.78 USD
Средний убыток:
-1 102.26 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
9 (-10 225.69 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-10 225.69 USD (9)
Прирост в месяц:
1.05%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
7 514.44 USD
Максимальная:
18 115.87 USD (16.38%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
18.82% (18 115.87 USD)
По эквити:
2.99% (2 441.90 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 64
EURJPY 4
AUDJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
USDJPY 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 5.8K
EURJPY -210
AUDJPY -61
CADJPY -2.1K
NZDJPY 1.8K
USDJPY -1K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 18K
EURJPY 0
AUDJPY 0
CADJPY -2K
NZDJPY 2K
USDJPY -1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +2 070.00 USD
Худший трейд: -2 045 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 8
Макс. серия проигрышей: 9
Макс. прибыль в серии: +14 900.30 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -10 225.69 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "MaxrichGroup-Real" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

BossaFX-Real
0.00 × 3
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
0.00 × 16
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 8
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
MBTrading-Live
0.00 × 9
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
TMS-Live
0.00 × 5
OANDA-MT4 FXTrade JP
0.00 × 12
ForexPlace-Main Server 3
0.00 × 4
Consistent Growth, Calculated Risk.

Tired of signals promising overnight riches? We focus on the fundamental principle of successful trading: consistency.

Our strategy prioritizes capital preservation through carefully managed risk parameters. We aim for steady, incremental growth, minimizing unnecessary drawdowns and maintaining discipline, regardless of market volatility.

Why Subscribe?

  • Controlled Drawdowns: Risk management is our priority, ensuring your capital is protected.

  • Verified Consistency: Check our detailed statistics to see the long-term, real-world performance of our strategy.

  • Stress-Free Trading: Automatically copy our trades and let the system work for you, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your life.

Disclaimer: Past results are never a guarantee of future performance. Please ensure you understand the risks involved in copy trading before subscribing.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.17 08:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 17:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 16:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 10:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 15:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 12:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.11 04:10
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 04:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 04:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
