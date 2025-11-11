- Crescita
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Consistent Growth, Calculated Risk.
Tired of signals promising overnight riches? We focus on the fundamental principle of successful trading: consistency.
Our strategy prioritizes capital preservation through carefully managed risk parameters. We aim for steady, incremental growth, minimizing unnecessary drawdowns and maintaining discipline, regardless of market volatility.
Why Subscribe?
-
Controlled Drawdowns: Risk management is our priority, ensuring your capital is protected.
-
Verified Consistency: Check our detailed statistics to see the long-term, real-world performance of our strategy.
-
Stress-Free Trading: Automatically copy our trades and let the system work for you, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your life.
Disclaimer: Past results are never a guarantee of future performance. Please ensure you understand the risks involved in copy trading before subscribing.
