Muhammad Bintang Adenia

EastJavaTrader

Muhammad Bintang Adenia
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 6%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3
Profit Trade:
3 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
1 978.59 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 736.33 USD (13 479 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (5 736.33 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5 736.33 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
19.77
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.95%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
11 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
3 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
1 912.11 USD
Profitto medio:
1 912.11 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
5.74%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.24% (256.50 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 5.7K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 13K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 978.59 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +5 736.33 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
195 più
Consistent Growth, Calculated Risk.

Tired of signals promising overnight riches? We focus on the fundamental principle of successful trading: consistency.

Our strategy prioritizes capital preservation through carefully managed risk parameters. We aim for steady, incremental growth, minimizing unnecessary drawdowns and maintaining discipline, regardless of market volatility.

Why Subscribe?

  • Controlled Drawdowns: Risk management is our priority, ensuring your capital is protected.

  • Verified Consistency: Check our detailed statistics to see the long-term, real-world performance of our strategy.

  • Stress-Free Trading: Automatically copy our trades and let the system work for you, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your life.

Disclaimer: Past results are never a guarantee of future performance. Please ensure you understand the risks involved in copy trading before subscribing.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.11 04:10
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 04:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 04:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
EastJavaTrader
50USD al mese
6%
0
0
USD
106K
USD
1
0%
3
100%
100%
n/a
1 912.11
USD
0%
1:50
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.