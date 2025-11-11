SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / EastJavaTrader
Muhammad Bintang Adenia

EastJavaTrader

Muhammad Bintang Adenia
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 5%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
74
Profit Trades:
31 (41.89%)
Loss Trades:
43 (58.11%)
Best trade:
2 070.00 USD
Worst trade:
-2 045.09 USD
Gross Profit:
52 817.31 USD (114 160 pips)
Gross Loss:
-47 691.46 USD (95 589 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (14 900.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14 900.30 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
96.74%
Max deposit load:
8.03%
Latest trade:
18 minutes ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.28
Long Trades:
56 (75.68%)
Short Trades:
18 (24.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
69.27 USD
Average Profit:
1 703.78 USD
Average Loss:
-1 109.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-10 225.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10 225.69 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
2.94%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7 514.44 USD
Maximal:
18 115.87 USD (16.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.82% (18 115.87 USD)
By Equity:
2.99% (2 441.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 63
EURJPY 4
AUDJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
USDJPY 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6.6K
EURJPY -210
AUDJPY -61
CADJPY -2.1K
NZDJPY 1.8K
USDJPY -1K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 20K
EURJPY 0
AUDJPY 0
CADJPY -2K
NZDJPY 2K
USDJPY -1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 070.00 USD
Worst trade: -2 045 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +14 900.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10 225.69 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BossaFX-Real
0.00 × 3
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
0.00 × 16
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 8
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
MBTrading-Live
0.00 × 9
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
TMS-Live
0.00 × 5
OANDA-MT4 FXTrade JP
0.00 × 12
ForexPlace-Main Server 3
0.00 × 4
267 more...
Consistent Growth, Calculated Risk.

Tired of signals promising overnight riches? We focus on the fundamental principle of successful trading: consistency.

Our strategy prioritizes capital preservation through carefully managed risk parameters. We aim for steady, incremental growth, minimizing unnecessary drawdowns and maintaining discipline, regardless of market volatility.

Why Subscribe?

  • Controlled Drawdowns: Risk management is our priority, ensuring your capital is protected.

  • Verified Consistency: Check our detailed statistics to see the long-term, real-world performance of our strategy.

  • Stress-Free Trading: Automatically copy our trades and let the system work for you, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your life.

Disclaimer: Past results are never a guarantee of future performance. Please ensure you understand the risks involved in copy trading before subscribing.


No reviews
2025.12.17 08:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 17:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 16:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 10:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 15:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 12:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.11 04:10
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 04:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 04:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.