SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / EastJavaTrader
Muhammad Bintang Adenia

EastJavaTrader

Muhammad Bintang Adenia
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
7 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 7%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
79
Transacciones Rentables:
33 (41.77%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
46 (58.23%)
Mejor transacción:
2 070.00 USD
Peor transacción:
-2 045.09 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
56 721.69 USD (124 160 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-50 519.46 USD (101 589 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
8 (14 900.30 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
14 900.30 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Actividad comercial:
93.77%
Carga máxima del depósito:
8.03%
Último trade:
8 horas
Trades a la semana:
12
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
0.34
Transacciones Largas:
61 (77.22%)
Transacciones Cortas:
18 (22.78%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.12
Beneficio Esperado:
78.51 USD
Beneficio medio:
1 718.84 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1 098.25 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
9 (-10 225.69 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-10 225.69 USD (9)
Crecimiento al mes:
2.61%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
7 514.44 USD
Máxima:
18 115.87 USD (16.38%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
18.82% (18 115.87 USD)
De fondos:
2.99% (2 441.90 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 68
EURJPY 4
AUDJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
USDJPY 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 7.7K
EURJPY -210
AUDJPY -61
CADJPY -2.1K
NZDJPY 1.8K
USDJPY -1K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 24K
EURJPY 0
AUDJPY 0
CADJPY -2K
NZDJPY 2K
USDJPY -1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +2 070.00 USD
Peor transacción: -2 045 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 9
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +14 900.30 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -10 225.69 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

BossaFX-Real
0.00 × 3
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
0.00 × 16
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 8
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
MBTrading-Live
0.00 × 9
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
TMS-Live
0.00 × 5
OANDA-MT4 FXTrade JP
0.00 × 12
ForexPlace-Main Server 3
0.00 × 4
otros 267...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

Consistent Growth, Calculated Risk.

Tired of signals promising overnight riches? We focus on the fundamental principle of successful trading: consistency.

Our strategy prioritizes capital preservation through carefully managed risk parameters. We aim for steady, incremental growth, minimizing unnecessary drawdowns and maintaining discipline, regardless of market volatility.

Why Subscribe?

  • Controlled Drawdowns: Risk management is our priority, ensuring your capital is protected.

  • Verified Consistency: Check our detailed statistics to see the long-term, real-world performance of our strategy.

  • Stress-Free Trading: Automatically copy our trades and let the system work for you, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your life.

Disclaimer: Past results are never a guarantee of future performance. Please ensure you understand the risks involved in copy trading before subscribing.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.17 08:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 17:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 16:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 10:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 15:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 12:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.11 04:10
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 04:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 04:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
EastJavaTrader
30 USD al mes
7%
0
0
USD
86K
USD
7
0%
79
41%
94%
1.12
78.51
USD
19%
1:50
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.