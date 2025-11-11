- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|93
|EURJPY
|4
|AUDJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|23K
|EURJPY
|-210
|AUDJPY
|-61
|CADJPY
|-2.1K
|NZDJPY
|1.8K
|USDJPY
|-1K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|57K
|EURJPY
|0
|AUDJPY
|0
|CADJPY
|-2K
|NZDJPY
|2K
|USDJPY
|-1K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexPlace-Main Server 3
|0.00 × 4
|
OANDA-MT4 FXTrade JP
|0.00 × 12
|
TMS-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BossaFX-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
|0.00 × 16
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
MBTrading-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
AFX-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 6
Consistent Growth, Calculated Risk.
Tired of signals promising overnight riches? We focus on the fundamental principle of successful trading: consistency.
Our strategy prioritizes capital preservation through carefully managed risk parameters. We aim for steady, incremental growth, minimizing unnecessary drawdowns and maintaining discipline, regardless of market volatility.
Why Subscribe?
-
Controlled Drawdowns: Risk management is our priority, ensuring your capital is protected.
-
Verified Consistency: Check our detailed statistics to see the long-term, real-world performance of our strategy.
-
Stress-Free Trading: Automatically copy our trades and let the system work for you, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your life.
Disclaimer: Past results are never a guarantee of future performance. Please ensure you understand the risks involved in copy trading before subscribing.
