시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / EastJavaTrader
Muhammad Bintang Adenia

EastJavaTrader

Muhammad Bintang Adenia
0 리뷰
안정성
9
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 25%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
104
이익 거래:
47 (45.19%)
손실 거래:
57 (54.81%)
최고의 거래:
2 070.00 USD
최악의 거래:
-2 045.09 USD
총 수익:
83 576.25 USD (186 245 pips)
총 손실:
-62 433.70 USD (130 046 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
10 (19 888.34 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
19 888.34 USD (10)
샤프 비율:
0.14
거래 활동:
86.54%
최대 입금량:
8.03%
최근 거래:
12 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
20
평균 유지 시간:
22 시간
회복 요인:
1.17
롱(주식매수):
84 (80.77%)
숏(주식차입매도):
20 (19.23%)
수익 요인:
1.34
기대수익:
203.29 USD
평균 이익:
1 778.22 USD
평균 손실:
-1 095.33 USD
연속 최대 손실:
9 (-10 225.69 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-10 225.69 USD (9)
월별 성장률:
33.88%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
7 514.44 USD
최대한의:
18 115.87 USD (16.38%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
18.82% (18 115.87 USD)
자본금별:
2.99% (2 441.90 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 93
EURJPY 4
AUDJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
USDJPY 1
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 23K
EURJPY -210
AUDJPY -61
CADJPY -2.1K
NZDJPY 1.8K
USDJPY -1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 57K
EURJPY 0
AUDJPY 0
CADJPY -2K
NZDJPY 2K
USDJPY -1K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +2 070.00 USD
최악의 거래: -2 045 USD
연속 최대 이익: 10
연속 최대 손실: 9
연속 최대 이익: +19 888.34 USD
연속 최대 손실: -10 225.69 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 8
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
ForexPlace-Main Server 3
0.00 × 4
OANDA-MT4 FXTrade JP
0.00 × 12
TMS-Live
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
BossaFX-Real
0.00 × 3
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
0.00 × 16
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
MBTrading-Live
0.00 × 9
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
AFX-Real
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 6
268 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

Consistent Growth, Calculated Risk.

Tired of signals promising overnight riches? We focus on the fundamental principle of successful trading: consistency.

Our strategy prioritizes capital preservation through carefully managed risk parameters. We aim for steady, incremental growth, minimizing unnecessary drawdowns and maintaining discipline, regardless of market volatility.

Why Subscribe?

  • Controlled Drawdowns: Risk management is our priority, ensuring your capital is protected.

  • Verified Consistency: Check our detailed statistics to see the long-term, real-world performance of our strategy.

  • Stress-Free Trading: Automatically copy our trades and let the system work for you, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your life.

Disclaimer: Past results are never a guarantee of future performance. Please ensure you understand the risks involved in copy trading before subscribing.


리뷰 없음
2025.12.17 08:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 17:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 16:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 10:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 15:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 12:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.11 04:10
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 04:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 04:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
EastJavaTrader
월별 30 USD
25%
0
0
USD
101K
USD
9
0%
104
45%
87%
1.33
203.29
USD
19%
1:50
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.