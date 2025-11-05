シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Fredy Kurniawan
Fredy Kurniawan

Fredy Kurniawan

Fredy Kurniawan
レビュー0件
信頼性
198週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2022 100%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1 834
利益トレード:
822 (44.82%)
損失トレード:
1 012 (55.18%)
ベストトレード:
1 250.50 USD
最悪のトレード:
-1 281.89 USD
総利益:
410 174.87 USD (2 864 074 pips)
総損失:
-343 381.06 USD (2 337 174 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
27 (10 391.15 USD)
最大連続利益:
22 882.05 USD (21)
シャープレシオ:
0.02
取引アクティビティ:
100.00%
最大入金額:
9.83%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
63
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
1.29
長いトレード:
1 245 (67.88%)
短いトレード:
589 (32.12%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.19
期待されたペイオフ:
36.42 USD
平均利益:
499.00 USD
平均損失:
-339.31 USD
最大連続の負け:
21 (-2 185.30 USD)
最大連続損失:
-13 414.10 USD (16)
月間成長:
-0.60%
年間予想:
-7.25%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
6 494.12 USD
最大の:
51 606.51 USD (62.07%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
81.91% (4 987.23 USD)
エクイティによる:
6.25% (5 871.20 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1653
USDJPY 78
XAUUSD.SY 21
NQ100.R 12
EURUSD 11
USDJPY.SY 10
GBPUSD 10
GBPJPY 6
GBPUSD.SY 4
AUDJPY.SY 4
NZDJPY.SY 4
AUDUSD 4
CHFJPY 3
USDCAD.SY 2
EURNZD.SY 2
AUDUSD.SY 2
GBPJPY.SY 2
EURJPY.SY 1
GBPNZD.SY 1
EURUSD.SY 1
NZDUSD.SY 1
CADJPY.SY 1
CHFJPY.SY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 70K
USDJPY -149
XAUUSD.SY -1.5K
NQ100.R -2.3K
EURUSD 118
USDJPY.SY 200
GBPUSD 355
GBPJPY 17
GBPUSD.SY -415
AUDJPY.SY -456
NZDJPY.SY -240
AUDUSD 192
CHFJPY 63
USDCAD.SY -94
EURNZD.SY 148
AUDUSD.SY -126
GBPJPY.SY 504
EURJPY.SY 194
GBPNZD.SY -151
EURUSD.SY -66
NZDUSD.SY -42
CADJPY.SY 50
CHFJPY.SY 133
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 635K
USDJPY 17K
XAUUSD.SY -15K
NQ100.R -116K
EURUSD 1.4K
USDJPY.SY 1.6K
GBPUSD 3.7K
GBPJPY -168
GBPUSD.SY -4.1K
AUDJPY.SY -6K
NZDJPY.SY -3.2K
AUDUSD 2K
CHFJPY 1.1K
USDCAD.SY -1.1K
EURNZD.SY 2.2K
AUDUSD.SY -1.2K
GBPJPY.SY 6.8K
EURJPY.SY 2.5K
GBPNZD.SY -1.1K
EURUSD.SY -641
NZDUSD.SY -403
CADJPY.SY 704
CHFJPY.SY 1.8K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +1 250.50 USD
最悪のトレード: -1 282 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 21
最大連続の負け: 16
最大連続利益: +10 391.15 USD
最大連続損失: -2 185.30 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"MaxrichGroup-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
FXTG-Main Server 1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 4
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 3
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
310 より多く...
Manual XAUUSD trading with disciplined risk and multi-year track record.
This signal has been running since 2022, focused exclusively on XAUUSD (gold) with an active swing–intraday style. The approach combines macro context, market sentiment, and technical structure (trend, momentum, and key levels) to capture medium-term moves in gold.

The account started with an initial deposit of 3,000 USD and has been gradually scaled up over time. After an early test phase with a deep drawdown, the strategy and risk management were refined. Since then, the account has shown sustained growth over several years, with the balance and equity increasing multiple times compared to the initial capital.

Risk is controlled through:
– Limited margin usage (deposit load kept at a conservative level)
– Position sizing based on account equity and market volatility
– No martingale, no grid, and no uncontrolled averaging into large losing positions
– Manual discretionary decisions; this is not an EA and there is no fully automated high-frequency system behind the signal.

The objective is to achieve strong long-term growth while keeping current equity drawdown within a reasonable, single-digit range whenever market conditions allow. Performance statistics such as profit factor, drawdown, and growth are updated in real time on the MQL5 “Statistics” tab and should be reviewed by subscribers before copying.

Subscribers are expected to understand that gold is a volatile instrument: losing trades and drawdowns are a normal part of the process. This signal is best evaluated over the long term (months and years), not by individual days or weeks.


レビューなし
2025.12.09 18:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 17:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 20:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 07:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 18:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 21:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 18:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 17:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 16:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 19:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 18:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 17:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 16:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 15:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 09:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 13:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 13:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
