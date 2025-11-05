SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / F123DY
Fredy Kurniawan

F123DY

Fredy Kurniawan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
190 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 30%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 298
Profit Trade:
582 (44.83%)
Loss Trade:
716 (55.16%)
Best Trade:
997.20 USD
Worst Trade:
-923.06 USD
Profitto lordo:
187 675.83 USD (1 844 027 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-152 699.76 USD (1 508 223 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
27 (10 391.15 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
10 391.15 USD (27)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.73%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
51
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
3.03
Long Trade:
876 (67.49%)
Short Trade:
422 (32.51%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.23
Profitto previsto:
26.95 USD
Profitto medio:
322.47 USD
Perdita media:
-213.27 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
21 (-2 185.30 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4 998.76 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
59.10%
Previsione annuale:
717.12%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
6 494.12 USD
Massimale:
11 544.60 USD (143.40%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
81.91% (4 987.23 USD)
Per equità:
0.44% (264.25 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1117
USDJPY 78
XAUUSD.SY 21
NQ100.R 12
EURUSD 11
USDJPY.SY 10
GBPUSD 10
GBPJPY 6
GBPUSD.SY 4
AUDJPY.SY 4
NZDJPY.SY 4
AUDUSD 4
CHFJPY 3
USDCAD.SY 2
EURNZD.SY 2
AUDUSD.SY 2
GBPJPY.SY 2
EURJPY.SY 1
GBPNZD.SY 1
EURUSD.SY 1
NZDUSD.SY 1
CADJPY.SY 1
CHFJPY.SY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 39K
USDJPY -149
XAUUSD.SY -1.5K
NQ100.R -2.3K
EURUSD 118
USDJPY.SY 200
GBPUSD 355
GBPJPY 17
GBPUSD.SY -415
AUDJPY.SY -456
NZDJPY.SY -240
AUDUSD 192
CHFJPY 63
USDCAD.SY -94
EURNZD.SY 148
AUDUSD.SY -126
GBPJPY.SY 504
EURJPY.SY 194
GBPNZD.SY -151
EURUSD.SY -66
NZDUSD.SY -42
CADJPY.SY 50
CHFJPY.SY 133
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 444K
USDJPY 17K
XAUUSD.SY -15K
NQ100.R -116K
EURUSD 1.4K
USDJPY.SY 1.6K
GBPUSD 3.7K
GBPJPY -168
GBPUSD.SY -4.1K
AUDJPY.SY -6K
NZDJPY.SY -3.2K
AUDUSD 2K
CHFJPY 1.1K
USDCAD.SY -1.1K
EURNZD.SY 2.2K
AUDUSD.SY -1.2K
GBPJPY.SY 6.8K
EURJPY.SY 2.5K
GBPNZD.SY -1.1K
EURUSD.SY -641
NZDUSD.SY -403
CADJPY.SY 704
CHFJPY.SY 1.8K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +997.20 USD
Worst Trade: -923 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 27
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +10 391.15 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 185.30 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
FXTG-Main Server 1
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 4
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 3
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Alpari-PRO
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
309 più
XAU/USD (Gold) Trader
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.05 04:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.08% of days out of 1329 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 04:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 04:48
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.