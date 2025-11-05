- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1 298
Profit Trade:
582 (44.83%)
Loss Trade:
716 (55.16%)
Best Trade:
997.20 USD
Worst Trade:
-923.06 USD
Profitto lordo:
187 675.83 USD (1 844 027 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-152 699.76 USD (1 508 223 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
27 (10 391.15 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
10 391.15 USD (27)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.73%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
51
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
3.03
Long Trade:
876 (67.49%)
Short Trade:
422 (32.51%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.23
Profitto previsto:
26.95 USD
Profitto medio:
322.47 USD
Perdita media:
-213.27 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
21 (-2 185.30 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4 998.76 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
59.10%
Previsione annuale:
717.12%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
6 494.12 USD
Massimale:
11 544.60 USD (143.40%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
81.91% (4 987.23 USD)
Per equità:
0.44% (264.25 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1117
|USDJPY
|78
|XAUUSD.SY
|21
|NQ100.R
|12
|EURUSD
|11
|USDJPY.SY
|10
|GBPUSD
|10
|GBPJPY
|6
|GBPUSD.SY
|4
|AUDJPY.SY
|4
|NZDJPY.SY
|4
|AUDUSD
|4
|CHFJPY
|3
|USDCAD.SY
|2
|EURNZD.SY
|2
|AUDUSD.SY
|2
|GBPJPY.SY
|2
|EURJPY.SY
|1
|GBPNZD.SY
|1
|EURUSD.SY
|1
|NZDUSD.SY
|1
|CADJPY.SY
|1
|CHFJPY.SY
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|39K
|USDJPY
|-149
|XAUUSD.SY
|-1.5K
|NQ100.R
|-2.3K
|EURUSD
|118
|USDJPY.SY
|200
|GBPUSD
|355
|GBPJPY
|17
|GBPUSD.SY
|-415
|AUDJPY.SY
|-456
|NZDJPY.SY
|-240
|AUDUSD
|192
|CHFJPY
|63
|USDCAD.SY
|-94
|EURNZD.SY
|148
|AUDUSD.SY
|-126
|GBPJPY.SY
|504
|EURJPY.SY
|194
|GBPNZD.SY
|-151
|EURUSD.SY
|-66
|NZDUSD.SY
|-42
|CADJPY.SY
|50
|CHFJPY.SY
|133
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|444K
|USDJPY
|17K
|XAUUSD.SY
|-15K
|NQ100.R
|-116K
|EURUSD
|1.4K
|USDJPY.SY
|1.6K
|GBPUSD
|3.7K
|GBPJPY
|-168
|GBPUSD.SY
|-4.1K
|AUDJPY.SY
|-6K
|NZDJPY.SY
|-3.2K
|AUDUSD
|2K
|CHFJPY
|1.1K
|USDCAD.SY
|-1.1K
|EURNZD.SY
|2.2K
|AUDUSD.SY
|-1.2K
|GBPJPY.SY
|6.8K
|EURJPY.SY
|2.5K
|GBPNZD.SY
|-1.1K
|EURUSD.SY
|-641
|NZDUSD.SY
|-403
|CADJPY.SY
|704
|CHFJPY.SY
|1.8K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +997.20 USD
Worst Trade: -923 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 27
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +10 391.15 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 185.30 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXTG-Main Server 1
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Alpari-PRO
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
309 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
XAU/USD (Gold) Trader
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
30%
0
0
USD
USD
59K
USD
USD
190
0%
1 298
44%
100%
1.22
26.95
USD
USD
82%
1:50