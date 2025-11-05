Manual XAUUSD trading with disciplined risk and multi-year track record.

This signal has been running since 2022, focused exclusively on XAUUSD (gold) with an active swing–intraday style. The approach combines macro context, market sentiment, and technical structure (trend, momentum, and key levels) to capture medium-term moves in gold.

The account started with an initial deposit of 3,000 USD and has been gradually scaled up over time. After an early test phase with a deep drawdown, the strategy and risk management were refined. Since then, the account has shown sustained growth over several years, with the balance and equity increasing multiple times compared to the initial capital.

Risk is controlled through:

– Limited margin usage (deposit load kept at a conservative level)

– Position sizing based on account equity and market volatility

– No martingale, no grid, and no uncontrolled averaging into large losing positions

– Manual discretionary decisions; this is not an EA and there is no fully automated high-frequency system behind the signal.

The objective is to achieve strong long-term growth while keeping current equity drawdown within a reasonable, single-digit range whenever market conditions allow. Performance statistics such as profit factor, drawdown, and growth are updated in real time on the MQL5 “Statistics” tab and should be reviewed by subscribers before copying.

Subscribers are expected to understand that gold is a volatile instrument: losing trades and drawdowns are a normal part of the process. This signal is best evaluated over the long term (months and years), not by individual days or weeks.



