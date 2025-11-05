СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / Fredy Kurniawan
Fredy Kurniawan

Fredy Kurniawan

Fredy Kurniawan
0 отзывов
Надежность
197 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2022 101%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 821
Прибыльных трейдов:
817 (44.86%)
Убыточных трейдов:
1 004 (55.13%)
Лучший трейд:
1 250.50 USD
Худший трейд:
-1 281.89 USD
Общая прибыль:
405 249.63 USD (2 844 074 pips)
Общий убыток:
-337 903.86 USD (2 315 674 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
27 (10 391.15 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
22 882.05 USD (21)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.02
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
9.83%
Последний трейд:
16 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
69
Ср. время удержания:
1 день
Фактор восстановления:
1.30
Длинных трейдов:
1 238 (67.98%)
Коротких трейдов:
583 (32.02%)
Профит фактор:
1.20
Мат. ожидание:
36.98 USD
Средняя прибыль:
496.02 USD
Средний убыток:
-336.56 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
21 (-2 185.30 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-13 414.10 USD (16)
Прирост в месяц:
3.30%
Годовой прогноз:
40.04%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
6 494.12 USD
Максимальная:
51 606.51 USD (62.07%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
81.91% (4 987.23 USD)
По эквити:
6.25% (5 871.20 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1640
USDJPY 78
XAUUSD.SY 21
NQ100.R 12
EURUSD 11
USDJPY.SY 10
GBPUSD 10
GBPJPY 6
GBPUSD.SY 4
AUDJPY.SY 4
NZDJPY.SY 4
AUDUSD 4
CHFJPY 3
USDCAD.SY 2
EURNZD.SY 2
AUDUSD.SY 2
GBPJPY.SY 2
EURJPY.SY 1
GBPNZD.SY 1
EURUSD.SY 1
NZDUSD.SY 1
CADJPY.SY 1
CHFJPY.SY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 71K
USDJPY -149
XAUUSD.SY -1.5K
NQ100.R -2.3K
EURUSD 118
USDJPY.SY 200
GBPUSD 355
GBPJPY 17
GBPUSD.SY -415
AUDJPY.SY -456
NZDJPY.SY -240
AUDUSD 192
CHFJPY 63
USDCAD.SY -94
EURNZD.SY 148
AUDUSD.SY -126
GBPJPY.SY 504
EURJPY.SY 194
GBPNZD.SY -151
EURUSD.SY -66
NZDUSD.SY -42
CADJPY.SY 50
CHFJPY.SY 133
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 636K
USDJPY 17K
XAUUSD.SY -15K
NQ100.R -116K
EURUSD 1.4K
USDJPY.SY 1.6K
GBPUSD 3.7K
GBPJPY -168
GBPUSD.SY -4.1K
AUDJPY.SY -6K
NZDJPY.SY -3.2K
AUDUSD 2K
CHFJPY 1.1K
USDCAD.SY -1.1K
EURNZD.SY 2.2K
AUDUSD.SY -1.2K
GBPJPY.SY 6.8K
EURJPY.SY 2.5K
GBPNZD.SY -1.1K
EURUSD.SY -641
NZDUSD.SY -403
CADJPY.SY 704
CHFJPY.SY 1.8K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +1 250.50 USD
Худший трейд: -1 282 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 21
Макс. серия проигрышей: 16
Макс. прибыль в серии: +10 391.15 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -2 185.30 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "MaxrichGroup-Real" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
FXTG-Main Server 1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 4
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 3
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
еще 310...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Manual XAUUSD trading with disciplined risk and multi-year track record.
This signal has been running since 2022, focused exclusively on XAUUSD (gold) with an active swing–intraday style. The approach combines macro context, market sentiment, and technical structure (trend, momentum, and key levels) to capture medium-term moves in gold.

The account started with an initial deposit of 3,000 USD and has been gradually scaled up over time. After an early test phase with a deep drawdown, the strategy and risk management were refined. Since then, the account has shown sustained growth over several years, with the balance and equity increasing multiple times compared to the initial capital.

Risk is controlled through:
– Limited margin usage (deposit load kept at a conservative level)
– Position sizing based on account equity and market volatility
– No martingale, no grid, and no uncontrolled averaging into large losing positions
– Manual discretionary decisions; this is not an EA and there is no fully automated high-frequency system behind the signal.

The objective is to achieve strong long-term growth while keeping current equity drawdown within a reasonable, single-digit range whenever market conditions allow. Performance statistics such as profit factor, drawdown, and growth are updated in real time on the MQL5 “Statistics” tab and should be reviewed by subscribers before copying.

Subscribers are expected to understand that gold is a volatile instrument: losing trades and drawdowns are a normal part of the process. This signal is best evaluated over the long term (months and years), not by individual days or weeks.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.09 18:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 17:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 20:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 07:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 18:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 21:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 18:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 17:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 16:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 19:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 18:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 17:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 16:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 15:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 09:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 13:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 13:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Fredy Kurniawan
30 USD в месяц
101%
0
0
USD
92K
USD
197
0%
1 821
44%
100%
1.19
36.98
USD
82%
1:50
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.