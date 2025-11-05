SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Fredy Kurniawan
Fredy Kurniawan

Fredy Kurniawan

Fredy Kurniawan
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
198 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2022 99%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 852
Gewinntrades:
830 (44.81%)
Verlusttrades:
1 022 (55.18%)
Bester Trade:
1 263.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1 288.03 USD
Bruttoprofit:
418 401.87 USD (2 897 142 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-352 008.27 USD (2 371 305 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
27 (10 391.15 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
22 882.05 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
9.83%
Letzter Trade:
12 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
59
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
1.29
Long-Positionen:
1 254 (67.71%)
Short-Positionen:
598 (32.29%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.19
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
35.85 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
504.10 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-344.43 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
21 (-2 185.30 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-13 414.10 USD (16)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-8.54%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
6 494.12 USD
Maximaler:
51 606.51 USD (62.07%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
81.91% (4 987.23 USD)
Kapital:
6.25% (5 871.20 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1671
USDJPY 78
XAUUSD.SY 21
NQ100.R 12
EURUSD 11
USDJPY.SY 10
GBPUSD 10
GBPJPY 6
GBPUSD.SY 4
AUDJPY.SY 4
NZDJPY.SY 4
AUDUSD 4
CHFJPY 3
USDCAD.SY 2
EURNZD.SY 2
AUDUSD.SY 2
GBPJPY.SY 2
EURJPY.SY 1
GBPNZD.SY 1
EURUSD.SY 1
NZDUSD.SY 1
CADJPY.SY 1
CHFJPY.SY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 70K
USDJPY -149
XAUUSD.SY -1.5K
NQ100.R -2.3K
EURUSD 118
USDJPY.SY 200
GBPUSD 355
GBPJPY 17
GBPUSD.SY -415
AUDJPY.SY -456
NZDJPY.SY -240
AUDUSD 192
CHFJPY 63
USDCAD.SY -94
EURNZD.SY 148
AUDUSD.SY -126
GBPJPY.SY 504
EURJPY.SY 194
GBPNZD.SY -151
EURUSD.SY -66
NZDUSD.SY -42
CADJPY.SY 50
CHFJPY.SY 133
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 634K
USDJPY 17K
XAUUSD.SY -15K
NQ100.R -116K
EURUSD 1.4K
USDJPY.SY 1.6K
GBPUSD 3.7K
GBPJPY -168
GBPUSD.SY -4.1K
AUDJPY.SY -6K
NZDJPY.SY -3.2K
AUDUSD 2K
CHFJPY 1.1K
USDCAD.SY -1.1K
EURNZD.SY 2.2K
AUDUSD.SY -1.2K
GBPJPY.SY 6.8K
EURJPY.SY 2.5K
GBPNZD.SY -1.1K
EURUSD.SY -641
NZDUSD.SY -403
CADJPY.SY 704
CHFJPY.SY 1.8K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1 263.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -1 288 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 21
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 16
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +10 391.15 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -2 185.30 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
FXTG-Main Server 1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 4
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 3
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
noch 310 ...
Manual XAUUSD trading with disciplined risk and multi-year track record.
This signal has been running since 2022, focused exclusively on XAUUSD (gold) with an active swing–intraday style. The approach combines macro context, market sentiment, and technical structure (trend, momentum, and key levels) to capture medium-term moves in gold.

The account started with an initial deposit of 3,000 USD and has been gradually scaled up over time. After an early test phase with a deep drawdown, the strategy and risk management were refined. Since then, the account has shown sustained growth over several years, with the balance and equity increasing multiple times compared to the initial capital.

Risk is controlled through:
– Limited margin usage (deposit load kept at a conservative level)
– Position sizing based on account equity and market volatility
– No martingale, no grid, and no uncontrolled averaging into large losing positions
– Manual discretionary decisions; this is not an EA and there is no fully automated high-frequency system behind the signal.

The objective is to achieve strong long-term growth while keeping current equity drawdown within a reasonable, single-digit range whenever market conditions allow. Performance statistics such as profit factor, drawdown, and growth are updated in real time on the MQL5 “Statistics” tab and should be reviewed by subscribers before copying.

Subscribers are expected to understand that gold is a volatile instrument: losing trades and drawdowns are a normal part of the process. This signal is best evaluated over the long term (months and years), not by individual days or weeks.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.09 18:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 17:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 20:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 07:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 18:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 21:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 18:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 17:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 16:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 19:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 18:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 17:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 16:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 15:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 09:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 13:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 13:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
