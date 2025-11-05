SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Fredy Kurniawan
Fiabilidad
198 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2022 100%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 834
Transacciones Rentables:
822 (44.82%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 012 (55.18%)
Mejor transacción:
1 250.50 USD
Peor transacción:
-1 281.89 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
410 174.87 USD (2 864 074 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-343 381.06 USD (2 337 174 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
27 (10 391.15 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
22 882.05 USD (21)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
9.83%
Último trade:
5 horas
Trades a la semana:
63
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
1.29
Transacciones Largas:
1 245 (67.88%)
Transacciones Cortas:
589 (32.12%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.19
Beneficio Esperado:
36.42 USD
Beneficio medio:
499.00 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-339.31 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
21 (-2 185.30 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-13 414.10 USD (16)
Crecimiento al mes:
-0.60%
Pronóstico anual:
-7.25%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
6 494.12 USD
Máxima:
51 606.51 USD (62.07%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
81.91% (4 987.23 USD)
De fondos:
6.25% (5 871.20 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1653
USDJPY 78
XAUUSD.SY 21
NQ100.R 12
EURUSD 11
USDJPY.SY 10
GBPUSD 10
GBPJPY 6
GBPUSD.SY 4
AUDJPY.SY 4
NZDJPY.SY 4
AUDUSD 4
CHFJPY 3
USDCAD.SY 2
EURNZD.SY 2
AUDUSD.SY 2
GBPJPY.SY 2
EURJPY.SY 1
GBPNZD.SY 1
EURUSD.SY 1
NZDUSD.SY 1
CADJPY.SY 1
CHFJPY.SY 1
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 70K
USDJPY -149
XAUUSD.SY -1.5K
NQ100.R -2.3K
EURUSD 118
USDJPY.SY 200
GBPUSD 355
GBPJPY 17
GBPUSD.SY -415
AUDJPY.SY -456
NZDJPY.SY -240
AUDUSD 192
CHFJPY 63
USDCAD.SY -94
EURNZD.SY 148
AUDUSD.SY -126
GBPJPY.SY 504
EURJPY.SY 194
GBPNZD.SY -151
EURUSD.SY -66
NZDUSD.SY -42
CADJPY.SY 50
CHFJPY.SY 133
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 635K
USDJPY 17K
XAUUSD.SY -15K
NQ100.R -116K
EURUSD 1.4K
USDJPY.SY 1.6K
GBPUSD 3.7K
GBPJPY -168
GBPUSD.SY -4.1K
AUDJPY.SY -6K
NZDJPY.SY -3.2K
AUDUSD 2K
CHFJPY 1.1K
USDCAD.SY -1.1K
EURNZD.SY 2.2K
AUDUSD.SY -1.2K
GBPJPY.SY 6.8K
EURJPY.SY 2.5K
GBPNZD.SY -1.1K
EURUSD.SY -641
NZDUSD.SY -403
CADJPY.SY 704
CHFJPY.SY 1.8K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +1 250.50 USD
Peor transacción: -1 282 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 21
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 16
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +10 391.15 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -2 185.30 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
FXTG-Main Server 1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 4
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 3
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
Manual XAUUSD trading with disciplined risk and multi-year track record.
This signal has been running since 2022, focused exclusively on XAUUSD (gold) with an active swing–intraday style. The approach combines macro context, market sentiment, and technical structure (trend, momentum, and key levels) to capture medium-term moves in gold.

The account started with an initial deposit of 3,000 USD and has been gradually scaled up over time. After an early test phase with a deep drawdown, the strategy and risk management were refined. Since then, the account has shown sustained growth over several years, with the balance and equity increasing multiple times compared to the initial capital.

Risk is controlled through:
– Limited margin usage (deposit load kept at a conservative level)
– Position sizing based on account equity and market volatility
– No martingale, no grid, and no uncontrolled averaging into large losing positions
– Manual discretionary decisions; this is not an EA and there is no fully automated high-frequency system behind the signal.

The objective is to achieve strong long-term growth while keeping current equity drawdown within a reasonable, single-digit range whenever market conditions allow. Performance statistics such as profit factor, drawdown, and growth are updated in real time on the MQL5 “Statistics” tab and should be reviewed by subscribers before copying.

Subscribers are expected to understand that gold is a volatile instrument: losing trades and drawdowns are a normal part of the process. This signal is best evaluated over the long term (months and years), not by individual days or weeks.


