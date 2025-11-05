信号部分
0条评论
可靠性
197
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2022 99%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 830
盈利交易:
820 (44.80%)
亏损交易:
1 010 (55.19%)
最好交易:
1 250.50 USD
最差交易:
-1 281.89 USD
毛利:
408 434.87 USD (2 857 074 pips)
毛利亏损:
-342 121.06 USD (2 332 174 pips)
最大连续赢利:
27 (10 391.15 USD)
最大连续盈利:
22 882.05 USD (21)
夏普比率:
0.02
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
9.83%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
56
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
1.28
长期交易:
1 242 (67.87%)
短期交易:
588 (32.13%)
利润因子:
1.19
预期回报:
36.24 USD
平均利润:
498.09 USD
平均损失:
-338.73 USD
最大连续失误:
21 (-2 185.30 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-13 414.10 USD (16)
每月增长:
-0.40%
年度预测:
-4.90%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
6 494.12 USD
最大值:
51 606.51 USD (62.07%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
81.91% (4 987.23 USD)
净值:
6.25% (5 871.20 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1649
USDJPY 78
XAUUSD.SY 21
NQ100.R 12
EURUSD 11
USDJPY.SY 10
GBPUSD 10
GBPJPY 6
GBPUSD.SY 4
AUDJPY.SY 4
NZDJPY.SY 4
AUDUSD 4
CHFJPY 3
USDCAD.SY 2
EURNZD.SY 2
AUDUSD.SY 2
GBPJPY.SY 2
EURJPY.SY 1
GBPNZD.SY 1
EURUSD.SY 1
NZDUSD.SY 1
CADJPY.SY 1
CHFJPY.SY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 70K
USDJPY -149
XAUUSD.SY -1.5K
NQ100.R -2.3K
EURUSD 118
USDJPY.SY 200
GBPUSD 355
GBPJPY 17
GBPUSD.SY -415
AUDJPY.SY -456
NZDJPY.SY -240
AUDUSD 192
CHFJPY 63
USDCAD.SY -94
EURNZD.SY 148
AUDUSD.SY -126
GBPJPY.SY 504
EURJPY.SY 194
GBPNZD.SY -151
EURUSD.SY -66
NZDUSD.SY -42
CADJPY.SY 50
CHFJPY.SY 133
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 633K
USDJPY 17K
XAUUSD.SY -15K
NQ100.R -116K
EURUSD 1.4K
USDJPY.SY 1.6K
GBPUSD 3.7K
GBPJPY -168
GBPUSD.SY -4.1K
AUDJPY.SY -6K
NZDJPY.SY -3.2K
AUDUSD 2K
CHFJPY 1.1K
USDCAD.SY -1.1K
EURNZD.SY 2.2K
AUDUSD.SY -1.2K
GBPJPY.SY 6.8K
EURJPY.SY 2.5K
GBPNZD.SY -1.1K
EURUSD.SY -641
NZDUSD.SY -403
CADJPY.SY 704
CHFJPY.SY 1.8K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +1 250.50 USD
最差交易: -1 282 USD
最大连续赢利: 21
最大连续失误: 16
最大连续盈利: +10 391.15 USD
最大连续亏损: -2 185.30 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MaxrichGroup-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
FXTG-Main Server 1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 4
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 3
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
Manual XAUUSD trading with disciplined risk and multi-year track record.
This signal has been running since 2022, focused exclusively on XAUUSD (gold) with an active swing–intraday style. The approach combines macro context, market sentiment, and technical structure (trend, momentum, and key levels) to capture medium-term moves in gold.

The account started with an initial deposit of 3,000 USD and has been gradually scaled up over time. After an early test phase with a deep drawdown, the strategy and risk management were refined. Since then, the account has shown sustained growth over several years, with the balance and equity increasing multiple times compared to the initial capital.

Risk is controlled through:
– Limited margin usage (deposit load kept at a conservative level)
– Position sizing based on account equity and market volatility
– No martingale, no grid, and no uncontrolled averaging into large losing positions
– Manual discretionary decisions; this is not an EA and there is no fully automated high-frequency system behind the signal.

The objective is to achieve strong long-term growth while keeping current equity drawdown within a reasonable, single-digit range whenever market conditions allow. Performance statistics such as profit factor, drawdown, and growth are updated in real time on the MQL5 “Statistics” tab and should be reviewed by subscribers before copying.

Subscribers are expected to understand that gold is a volatile instrument: losing trades and drawdowns are a normal part of the process. This signal is best evaluated over the long term (months and years), not by individual days or weeks.


没有评论
2025.12.09 18:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 17:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 20:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 07:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 18:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 21:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 18:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 17:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 16:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 19:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 18:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 17:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 16:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 15:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 09:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 13:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 13:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Fredy Kurniawan
每月30 USD
99%
0
0
USD
91K
USD
197
0%
1 830
44%
100%
1.19
36.24
USD
82%
1:50
