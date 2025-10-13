シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Silent steps
Fatma Ozcan

Silent steps

Fatma Ozcan
レビュー0件
信頼性
11週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 33%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
396
利益トレード:
210 (53.03%)
損失トレード:
186 (46.97%)
ベストトレード:
31.41 USD
最悪のトレード:
-34.04 USD
総利益:
1 484.96 USD (148 802 pips)
総損失:
-1 273.40 USD (118 506 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
8 (73.80 USD)
最大連続利益:
73.80 USD (8)
シャープレシオ:
0.07
取引アクティビティ:
100.00%
最大入金額:
3.75%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
22
平均保有時間:
12 日
リカバリーファクター:
2.03
長いトレード:
206 (52.02%)
短いトレード:
190 (47.98%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.17
期待されたペイオフ:
0.53 USD
平均利益:
7.07 USD
平均損失:
-6.85 USD
最大連続の負け:
7 (-74.71 USD)
最大連続損失:
-85.78 USD (6)
月間成長:
9.48%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.12 USD
最大の:
103.98 USD (12.76%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
12.76% (103.98 USD)
エクイティによる:
29.77% (270.93 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSD 396
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSD 212
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSD 30K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +31.41 USD
最悪のトレード: -34 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 8
最大連続の負け: 6
最大連続利益: +73.80 USD
最大連続損失: -74.71 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Tickmill-Live04"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live
0.11 × 286
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.13 × 8
Tickmill-Live02
0.14 × 446
EquitiGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live18
0.50 × 60
ICMarkets-Live07
0.57 × 201
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.63 × 57
Tickmill-Live05
0.64 × 166
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-Live03
0.80 × 5
ICMarkets-Live04
0.80 × 15
Tickmill-Live08
0.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.86 × 28
LQD1-Live01
0.90 × 98
51 より多く...
You can subscribe to Silent Steps at any time—there’s no need to wait for a specific date. Copying starts immediately upon subscription. Also, the signal account is swap-free. Please plan accordingly.

Minimum deposit (baseline)
When setting your subscription amount, please base it on the Equity shown in the signal account at the moment you subscribe—not the balance. Depositing below this level may weaken copying quality and risk management.

Capital scaling (multiple of equity)
If you plan to deposit above the minimum, we recommend subscribing in multiples of the equity: 1× (minimum), 2×, 3×, 4×, 5×…
For example, if the Equity is 650 USD at the time of subscription, reasonable options would be 650 / 1,300 / 1,950 / 2,600 / 3,250 USD.


レビューなし
