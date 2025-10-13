SeñalesSecciones
Fatma Ozcan

Silent steps

Fatma Ozcan
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
11 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 33%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
396
Transacciones Rentables:
210 (53.03%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
186 (46.97%)
Mejor transacción:
31.41 USD
Peor transacción:
-34.04 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 484.96 USD (148 802 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 273.40 USD (118 506 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
8 (73.80 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
73.80 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
3.75%
Último trade:
9 horas
Trades a la semana:
22
Tiempo medio de espera:
12 días
Factor de Recuperación:
2.03
Transacciones Largas:
206 (52.02%)
Transacciones Cortas:
190 (47.98%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.17
Beneficio Esperado:
0.53 USD
Beneficio medio:
7.07 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-6.85 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
7 (-74.71 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-85.78 USD (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
9.48%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.12 USD
Máxima:
103.98 USD (12.76%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
12.76% (103.98 USD)
De fondos:
29.77% (270.93 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD 396
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD 212
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD 30K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +31.41 USD
Peor transacción: -34 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 6
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +73.80 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -74.71 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Tickmill-Live04" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live
0.11 × 286
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.13 × 8
Tickmill-Live02
0.14 × 446
EquitiGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live18
0.50 × 60
ICMarkets-Live07
0.57 × 201
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.63 × 57
Tickmill-Live05
0.64 × 166
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-Live03
0.80 × 5
ICMarkets-Live04
0.80 × 15
Tickmill-Live08
0.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.86 × 28
LQD1-Live01
0.90 × 98
otros 51...
You can subscribe to Silent Steps at any time—there’s no need to wait for a specific date. Copying starts immediately upon subscription. Also, the signal account is swap-free. Please plan accordingly.

Minimum deposit (baseline)
When setting your subscription amount, please base it on the Equity shown in the signal account at the moment you subscribe—not the balance. Depositing below this level may weaken copying quality and risk management.

Capital scaling (multiple of equity)
If you plan to deposit above the minimum, we recommend subscribing in multiples of the equity: 1× (minimum), 2×, 3×, 4×, 5×…
For example, if the Equity is 650 USD at the time of subscription, reasonable options would be 650 / 1,300 / 1,950 / 2,600 / 3,250 USD.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.22 09:35
2025.12.22 04:29
2025.12.19 16:29
2025.12.19 15:29
2025.12.19 14:29
2025.12.19 07:20
2025.12.18 16:05
2025.12.18 15:05
2025.12.18 14:05
2025.12.18 13:02
2025.12.17 16:51
2025.12.17 15:51
2025.12.17 14:48
2025.12.17 07:42
2025.12.15 14:00
2025.12.15 13:00
2025.12.12 17:35
2025.12.05 12:42
2025.12.04 11:43
2025.12.04 11:43
