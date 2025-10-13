信号部分
Fatma Ozcan

Silent steps

Fatma Ozcan
0条评论
可靠性
11
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 36%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
393
盈利交易:
209 (53.18%)
亏损交易:
184 (46.82%)
最好交易:
31.41 USD
最差交易:
-34.04 USD
毛利:
1 477.86 USD (148 086 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 246.91 USD (115 870 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (73.80 USD)
最大连续盈利:
73.80 USD (8)
夏普比率:
0.07
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
3.75%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
43
平均持有时间:
12 天
采收率:
2.22
长期交易:
205 (52.16%)
短期交易:
188 (47.84%)
利润因子:
1.19
预期回报:
0.59 USD
平均利润:
7.07 USD
平均损失:
-6.78 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-74.71 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-85.78 USD (6)
每月增长:
6.61%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.12 USD
最大值:
103.98 USD (12.76%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
12.76% (103.98 USD)
净值:
29.77% (270.93 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 393
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD 231
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD 32K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +31.41 USD
最差交易: -34 USD
最大连续赢利: 8
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +73.80 USD
最大连续亏损: -74.71 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Tickmill-Live04 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live
0.11 × 286
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.13 × 8
Tickmill-Live02
0.14 × 446
EquitiGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live18
0.50 × 60
ICMarkets-Live07
0.57 × 201
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.63 × 57
Tickmill-Live05
0.64 × 166
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-Live03
0.80 × 5
ICMarkets-Live04
0.80 × 15
Tickmill-Live08
0.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.86 × 28
LQD1-Live01
0.90 × 98
51 更多...
You can subscribe to Silent Steps at any time—there’s no need to wait for a specific date. Copying starts immediately upon subscription. Also, the signal account is swap-free. Please plan accordingly.

Minimum deposit (baseline)
When setting your subscription amount, please base it on the Equity shown in the signal account at the moment you subscribe—not the balance. Depositing below this level may weaken copying quality and risk management.

Capital scaling (multiple of equity)
If you plan to deposit above the minimum, we recommend subscribing in multiples of the equity: 1× (minimum), 2×, 3×, 4×, 5×…
For example, if the Equity is 650 USD at the time of subscription, reasonable options would be 650 / 1,300 / 1,950 / 2,600 / 3,250 USD.


