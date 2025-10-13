- 成长
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Tickmill-Live04 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.11 × 286
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.13 × 8
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.14 × 446
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.50 × 60
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.57 × 201
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.63 × 57
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.64 × 166
|
TickmillAsia-Live06
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.80 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.80 × 15
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.83 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.86 × 28
|
LQD1-Live01
|0.90 × 98
You can subscribe to Silent Steps at any time—there’s no need to wait for a specific date. Copying starts immediately upon subscription. Also, the signal account is swap-free. Please plan accordingly.
Minimum deposit (baseline)
When setting your subscription amount, please base it on the Equity shown in the signal account at the moment you subscribe—not the balance. Depositing below this level may weaken copying quality and risk management.
Capital scaling (multiple of equity)
If you plan to deposit above the minimum, we recommend subscribing in multiples of the equity: 1× (minimum), 2×, 3×, 4×, 5×…
For example, if the Equity is 650 USD at the time of subscription, reasonable options would be 650 / 1,300 / 1,950 / 2,600 / 3,250 USD.
