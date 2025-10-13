시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Silent steps
Fatma Ozcan

Silent steps

Fatma Ozcan
0 리뷰
안정성
13
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 20%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
442
이익 거래:
226 (51.13%)
손실 거래:
216 (48.87%)
최고의 거래:
31.41 USD
최악의 거래:
-34.04 USD
총 수익:
1 598.26 USD (159 123 pips)
총 손실:
-1 467.04 USD (137 673 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
8 (73.80 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
73.80 USD (8)
샤프 비율:
0.04
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
3.75%
최근 거래:
13 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
61
평균 유지 시간:
13 일
회복 요인:
0.91
롱(주식매수):
228 (51.58%)
숏(주식차입매도):
214 (48.42%)
수익 요인:
1.09
기대수익:
0.30 USD
평균 이익:
7.07 USD
평균 손실:
-6.79 USD
연속 최대 손실:
7 (-74.71 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-85.78 USD (6)
월별 성장률:
0.76%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.12 USD
최대한의:
143.50 USD (15.77%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
15.77% (143.50 USD)
자본금별:
29.77% (270.93 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD 442
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD 131
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD 21K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +31.41 USD
최악의 거래: -34 USD
연속 최대 이익: 8
연속 최대 손실: 6
연속 최대 이익: +73.80 USD
연속 최대 손실: -74.71 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Tickmill-Live04"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live
0.11 × 286
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.13 × 8
Tickmill-Live02
0.14 × 446
EquitiGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live18
0.50 × 60
ICMarkets-Live07
0.57 × 201
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.63 × 57
Tickmill-Live05
0.64 × 166
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-Live03
0.80 × 5
ICMarkets-Live04
0.80 × 15
Tickmill-Live08
0.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.86 × 28
LQD1-Live01
0.90 × 98
51 더...
You can subscribe to Silent Steps at any time—there’s no need to wait for a specific date. Copying starts immediately upon subscription. Also, the signal account is swap-free. Please plan accordingly.

Minimum deposit (baseline)
When setting your subscription amount, please base it on the Equity shown in the signal account at the moment you subscribe—not the balance. Depositing below this level may weaken copying quality and risk management.

Capital scaling (multiple of equity)
If you plan to deposit above the minimum, we recommend subscribing in multiples of the equity: 1× (minimum), 2×, 3×, 4×, 5×…
For example, if the Equity is 650 USD at the time of subscription, reasonable options would be 650 / 1,300 / 1,950 / 2,600 / 3,250 USD.


리뷰 없음
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.