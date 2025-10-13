- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|442
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|EURUSD
|131
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|EURUSD
|21K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Tickmill-Live04"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.11 × 286
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.13 × 8
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.14 × 446
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.50 × 60
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.57 × 201
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.63 × 57
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.64 × 166
|
TickmillAsia-Live06
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.80 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.80 × 15
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.83 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.86 × 28
|
LQD1-Live01
|0.90 × 98
You can subscribe to Silent Steps at any time—there’s no need to wait for a specific date. Copying starts immediately upon subscription. Also, the signal account is swap-free. Please plan accordingly.
Minimum deposit (baseline)
When setting your subscription amount, please base it on the Equity shown in the signal account at the moment you subscribe—not the balance. Depositing below this level may weaken copying quality and risk management.
Capital scaling (multiple of equity)
If you plan to deposit above the minimum, we recommend subscribing in multiples of the equity: 1× (minimum), 2×, 3×, 4×, 5×…
For example, if the Equity is 650 USD at the time of subscription, reasonable options would be 650 / 1,300 / 1,950 / 2,600 / 3,250 USD.
USD
USD
USD