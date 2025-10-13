SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Silent steps
Fatma Ozcan

Silent steps

Fatma Ozcan
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 36%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
392
Profit Trades:
209 (53.31%)
Loss Trades:
183 (46.68%)
Best trade:
31.41 USD
Worst trade:
-34.04 USD
Gross Profit:
1 477.86 USD (148 086 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 245.07 USD (115 693 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (73.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
73.80 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.75%
Latest trade:
44 minutes ago
Trades per week:
55
Avg holding time:
12 days
Recovery Factor:
2.24
Long Trades:
204 (52.04%)
Short Trades:
188 (47.96%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
0.59 USD
Average Profit:
7.07 USD
Average Loss:
-6.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-74.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-85.78 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
8.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
103.98 USD (12.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.76% (103.98 USD)
By Equity:
29.77% (270.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 392
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 233
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 32K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +31.41 USD
Worst trade: -34 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +73.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -74.71 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live
0.11 × 286
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.13 × 8
Tickmill-Live02
0.14 × 446
EquitiGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live18
0.50 × 60
ICMarkets-Live07
0.57 × 201
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.63 × 57
Tickmill-Live05
0.64 × 166
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-Live03
0.80 × 5
ICMarkets-Live04
0.80 × 15
Tickmill-Live08
0.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.86 × 28
LQD1-Live01
0.90 × 98
51 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

You can subscribe to Silent Steps at any time—there’s no need to wait for a specific date. Copying starts immediately upon subscription. Also, the signal account is swap-free. Please plan accordingly.

Minimum deposit (baseline)
When setting your subscription amount, please base it on the Equity shown in the signal account at the moment you subscribe—not the balance. Depositing below this level may weaken copying quality and risk management.

Capital scaling (multiple of equity)
If you plan to deposit above the minimum, we recommend subscribing in multiples of the equity: 1× (minimum), 2×, 3×, 4×, 5×…
For example, if the Equity is 650 USD at the time of subscription, reasonable options would be 650 / 1,300 / 1,950 / 2,600 / 3,250 USD.


No reviews
2025.12.22 09:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 04:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 16:29
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.41% of days out of 68 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 14:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 07:20
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.41% of days out of 68 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 16:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 15:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 14:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 13:02
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.48% of days out of 67 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 16:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 15:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 14:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 07:42
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 14:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 13:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 17:35
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.04 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 11:43
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Silent steps
30 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
883
USD
11
100%
392
53%
100%
1.18
0.59
USD
30%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.