Fatma Ozcan

Silent steps

Fatma Ozcan
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
12 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 30%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
397
Gewinntrades:
210 (52.89%)
Verlusttrades:
187 (47.10%)
Bester Trade:
31.41 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-34.04 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 484.96 USD (148 802 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 292.26 USD (120 385 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
8 (73.80 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
73.80 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.75%
Letzter Trade:
8 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
23
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
12 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
1.85
Long-Positionen:
206 (51.89%)
Short-Positionen:
191 (48.11%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.15
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.49 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
7.07 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-6.91 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
7 (-74.71 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-85.78 USD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
8.63%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.12 USD
Maximaler:
103.98 USD (12.76%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
12.76% (103.98 USD)
Kapital:
29.77% (270.93 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 397
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 193
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 28K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +31.41 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -34 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 8
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +73.80 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -74.71 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Tickmill-Live04" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live
0.11 × 286
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.13 × 8
Tickmill-Live02
0.14 × 446
EquitiGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live18
0.50 × 60
ICMarkets-Live07
0.57 × 201
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.63 × 57
Tickmill-Live05
0.64 × 166
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-Live03
0.80 × 5
ICMarkets-Live04
0.80 × 15
Tickmill-Live08
0.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.86 × 28
LQD1-Live01
0.90 × 98
noch 51 ...
You can subscribe to Silent Steps at any time—there’s no need to wait for a specific date. Copying starts immediately upon subscription. Also, the signal account is swap-free. Please plan accordingly.

Minimum deposit (baseline)
When setting your subscription amount, please base it on the Equity shown in the signal account at the moment you subscribe—not the balance. Depositing below this level may weaken copying quality and risk management.

Capital scaling (multiple of equity)
If you plan to deposit above the minimum, we recommend subscribing in multiples of the equity: 1× (minimum), 2×, 3×, 4×, 5×…
For example, if the Equity is 650 USD at the time of subscription, reasonable options would be 650 / 1,300 / 1,950 / 2,600 / 3,250 USD.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.22 09:35
2025.12.22 04:29
2025.12.19 16:29
2025.12.19 15:29
2025.12.19 14:29
2025.12.19 07:20
2025.12.18 16:05
2025.12.18 15:05
2025.12.18 14:05
2025.12.18 13:02
2025.12.17 16:51
2025.12.17 15:51
2025.12.17 14:48
2025.12.17 07:42
2025.12.15 14:00
2025.12.15 13:00
2025.12.12 17:35
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.04 11:43
2025.12.04 11:43
