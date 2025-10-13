- Wachstum
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Tickmill-Live04" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.11 × 286
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.13 × 8
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.14 × 446
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.50 × 60
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.57 × 201
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.63 × 57
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.64 × 166
|
TickmillAsia-Live06
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.80 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.80 × 15
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.83 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.86 × 28
|
LQD1-Live01
|0.90 × 98
You can subscribe to Silent Steps at any time—there’s no need to wait for a specific date. Copying starts immediately upon subscription. Also, the signal account is swap-free. Please plan accordingly.
Minimum deposit (baseline)
When setting your subscription amount, please base it on the Equity shown in the signal account at the moment you subscribe—not the balance. Depositing below this level may weaken copying quality and risk management.
Capital scaling (multiple of equity)
If you plan to deposit above the minimum, we recommend subscribing in multiples of the equity: 1× (minimum), 2×, 3×, 4×, 5×…
For example, if the Equity is 650 USD at the time of subscription, reasonable options would be 650 / 1,300 / 1,950 / 2,600 / 3,250 USD.
USD
USD
USD