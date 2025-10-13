SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / Silent steps
Fatma Ozcan

Silent steps

Fatma Ozcan
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
11 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 33%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
396
Negociações com lucro:
210 (53.03%)
Negociações com perda:
186 (46.97%)
Melhor negociação:
31.41 USD
Pior negociação:
-34.04 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 484.96 USD (148 802 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 273.40 USD (118 506 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
8 (73.80 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
73.80 USD (8)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.07
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
3.75%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
22
Tempo médio de espera:
12 dias
Fator de recuperação:
2.03
Negociações longas:
206 (52.02%)
Negociações curtas:
190 (47.98%)
Fator de lucro:
1.17
Valor esperado:
0.53 USD
Lucro médio:
7.07 USD
Perda média:
-6.85 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
7 (-74.71 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-85.78 USD (6)
Crescimento mensal:
9.48%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.12 USD
Máximo:
103.98 USD (12.76%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
12.76% (103.98 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
29.77% (270.93 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD 396
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD 212
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD 30K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +31.41 USD
Pior negociação: -34 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +73.80 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -74.71 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Tickmill-Live04" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live
0.11 × 286
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.13 × 8
Tickmill-Live02
0.14 × 446
EquitiGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live18
0.50 × 60
ICMarkets-Live07
0.57 × 201
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.63 × 57
Tickmill-Live05
0.64 × 166
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-Live03
0.80 × 5
ICMarkets-Live04
0.80 × 15
Tickmill-Live08
0.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.86 × 28
LQD1-Live01
0.90 × 98
51 mais ...
You can subscribe to Silent Steps at any time—there’s no need to wait for a specific date. Copying starts immediately upon subscription. Also, the signal account is swap-free. Please plan accordingly.

Minimum deposit (baseline)
When setting your subscription amount, please base it on the Equity shown in the signal account at the moment you subscribe—not the balance. Depositing below this level may weaken copying quality and risk management.

Capital scaling (multiple of equity)
If you plan to deposit above the minimum, we recommend subscribing in multiples of the equity: 1× (minimum), 2×, 3×, 4×, 5×…
For example, if the Equity is 650 USD at the time of subscription, reasonable options would be 650 / 1,300 / 1,950 / 2,600 / 3,250 USD.


Sem comentários
2025.12.22 09:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 04:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 16:29
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.41% of days out of 68 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 14:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 07:20
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.41% of days out of 68 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 16:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 15:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 14:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 13:02
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.48% of days out of 67 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 16:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 15:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 14:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 07:42
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 14:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 13:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 17:35
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.04 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 11:43
No swaps are charged
