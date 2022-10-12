シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / NS eP v3 46167654
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS eP v3 46167654

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
レビュー0件
信頼性
169週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2022 247%
XMGlobal-Real 36
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1 697
利益トレード:
1 172 (69.06%)
損失トレード:
525 (30.94%)
ベストトレード:
484.98 USD
最悪のトレード:
-128.58 USD
総利益:
12 408.59 USD (1 018 860 pips)
総損失:
-4 691.33 USD (564 263 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
19 (71.30 USD)
最大連続利益:
952.99 USD (4)
シャープレシオ:
0.15
取引アクティビティ:
95.34%
最大入金額:
9.67%
最近のトレード:
4 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
24
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
13.62
長いトレード:
1 100 (64.82%)
短いトレード:
597 (35.18%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.65
期待されたペイオフ:
4.55 USD
平均利益:
10.59 USD
平均損失:
-8.94 USD
最大連続の負け:
7 (-566.66 USD)
最大連続損失:
-566.66 USD (7)
月間成長:
10.91%
年間予想:
132.39%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
4.40 USD
最大の:
566.66 USD (6.98%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
9.64% (566.66 USD)
エクイティによる:
30.55% (1 185.04 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 1100
GOLDmicro 597
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
AUDUSDmicro 3.6K
GOLDmicro 4.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
AUDUSDmicro 36K
GOLDmicro 419K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +484.98 USD
最悪のトレード: -129 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 4
最大連続の負け: 7
最大連続利益: +71.30 USD
最大連続損失: -566.66 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"XMGlobal-Real 36"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

NS TRADE | Ternak Akun — EA Portfolio Framework

This account operates using a multi-EA portfolio system under the Ternak Akun framework.

Instead of relying on a single Expert Advisor, the system distributes exposure across multiple EAs, each designed with:

  • Different logic and execution behavior

  • Independent risk parameters

  • Specific market condition responses

The objective is portfolio-level stability, not individual EA perfection.

System Structure

  • Multi-strategy EA deployment

  • Risk segmented per EA & setup

  • Exposure managed at portfolio level

  • Floating drawdown is expected and monitored

  • Capital preservation comes first

This is not a single-EA setup chasing short-term results.
This is a structured EA portfolio designed to operate across market cycles.

Consistency is a process.
Longevity is the goal.

Connect
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/nstrade

レビューなし
