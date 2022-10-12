SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / NS eP v3 46167654
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS eP v3 46167654

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
169 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2022 247%
XMGlobal-Real 36
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 697
Transacciones Rentables:
1 172 (69.06%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
525 (30.94%)
Mejor transacción:
484.98 USD
Peor transacción:
-128.58 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
12 408.59 USD (1 018 860 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-4 691.33 USD (564 263 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
19 (71.30 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
952.99 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.15
Actividad comercial:
95.34%
Carga máxima del depósito:
9.67%
Último trade:
11 horas
Trades a la semana:
25
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
13.62
Transacciones Largas:
1 100 (64.82%)
Transacciones Cortas:
597 (35.18%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.65
Beneficio Esperado:
4.55 USD
Beneficio medio:
10.59 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-8.94 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
7 (-566.66 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-566.66 USD (7)
Crecimiento al mes:
10.91%
Pronóstico anual:
132.39%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
4.40 USD
Máxima:
566.66 USD (6.98%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
9.64% (566.66 USD)
De fondos:
30.55% (1 185.04 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 1100
GOLDmicro 597
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDUSDmicro 3.6K
GOLDmicro 4.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDUSDmicro 36K
GOLDmicro 419K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +484.98 USD
Peor transacción: -129 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 7
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +71.30 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -566.66 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMGlobal-Real 36" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

NS TRADE | Ternak Akun — EA Portfolio Framework

This account operates using a multi-EA portfolio system under the Ternak Akun framework.

Instead of relying on a single Expert Advisor, the system distributes exposure across multiple EAs, each designed with:

  • Different logic and execution behavior

  • Independent risk parameters

  • Specific market condition responses

The objective is portfolio-level stability, not individual EA perfection.

System Structure

  • Multi-strategy EA deployment

  • Risk segmented per EA & setup

  • Exposure managed at portfolio level

  • Floating drawdown is expected and monitored

  • Capital preservation comes first

This is not a single-EA setup chasing short-term results.
This is a structured EA portfolio designed to operate across market cycles.

Consistency is a process.
Longevity is the goal.

Connect
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/nstrade

Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
NS eP v3 46167654
30 USD al mes
247%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
169
100%
1 697
69%
95%
2.64
4.55
USD
31%
1:500
