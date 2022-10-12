SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / NS eP v3 46167654
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS eP v3 46167654

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
169 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2022 247%
XMGlobal-Real 36
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 697
Gewinntrades:
1 172 (69.06%)
Verlusttrades:
525 (30.94%)
Bester Trade:
484.98 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-128.58 USD
Bruttoprofit:
12 408.59 USD (1 018 860 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-4 691.33 USD (564 263 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
19 (71.30 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
952.99 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading-Aktivität:
95.34%
Max deposit load:
9.67%
Letzter Trade:
4 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
24
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
13.62
Long-Positionen:
1 100 (64.82%)
Short-Positionen:
597 (35.18%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.65
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
4.55 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
10.59 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-8.94 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
7 (-566.66 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-566.66 USD (7)
Wachstum pro Monat :
10.91%
Jahresprognose:
132.39%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
4.40 USD
Maximaler:
566.66 USD (6.98%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
9.64% (566.66 USD)
Kapital:
30.55% (1 185.04 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 1100
GOLDmicro 597
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSDmicro 3.6K
GOLDmicro 4.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSDmicro 36K
GOLDmicro 419K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +484.98 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -129 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 7
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +71.30 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -566.66 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-Real 36" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

NS TRADE | Ternak Akun — EA Portfolio Framework

This account operates using a multi-EA portfolio system under the Ternak Akun framework.

Instead of relying on a single Expert Advisor, the system distributes exposure across multiple EAs, each designed with:

  • Different logic and execution behavior

  • Independent risk parameters

  • Specific market condition responses

The objective is portfolio-level stability, not individual EA perfection.

System Structure

  • Multi-strategy EA deployment

  • Risk segmented per EA & setup

  • Exposure managed at portfolio level

  • Floating drawdown is expected and monitored

  • Capital preservation comes first

This is not a single-EA setup chasing short-term results.
This is a structured EA portfolio designed to operate across market cycles.

Consistency is a process.
Longevity is the goal.

Connect
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/nstrade

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
NS eP v3 46167654
30 USD pro Monat
247%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
169
100%
1 697
69%
95%
2.64
4.55
USD
31%
1:500
Kopieren

