信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / NS eP v3 46167654
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS eP v3 46167654

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0条评论
可靠性
169
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2022 247%
XMGlobal-Real 36
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 697
盈利交易:
1 172 (69.06%)
亏损交易:
525 (30.94%)
最好交易:
484.98 USD
最差交易:
-128.58 USD
毛利:
12 408.59 USD (1 018 860 pips)
毛利亏损:
-4 691.33 USD (564 263 pips)
最大连续赢利:
19 (71.30 USD)
最大连续盈利:
952.99 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.15
交易活动:
95.34%
最大入金加载:
9.67%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
24
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
13.62
长期交易:
1 100 (64.82%)
短期交易:
597 (35.18%)
利润因子:
2.65
预期回报:
4.55 USD
平均利润:
10.59 USD
平均损失:
-8.94 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-566.66 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-566.66 USD (7)
每月增长:
10.91%
年度预测:
132.39%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
4.40 USD
最大值:
566.66 USD (6.98%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
9.64% (566.66 USD)
净值:
30.55% (1 185.04 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 1100
GOLDmicro 597
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDUSDmicro 3.6K
GOLDmicro 4.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDUSDmicro 36K
GOLDmicro 419K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +484.98 USD
最差交易: -129 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 7
最大连续盈利: +71.30 USD
最大连续亏损: -566.66 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XMGlobal-Real 36 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

NS TRADE | Ternak Akun — EA Portfolio Framework

This account operates using a multi-EA portfolio system under the Ternak Akun framework.

Instead of relying on a single Expert Advisor, the system distributes exposure across multiple EAs, each designed with:

  • Different logic and execution behavior

  • Independent risk parameters

  • Specific market condition responses

The objective is portfolio-level stability, not individual EA perfection.

System Structure

  • Multi-strategy EA deployment

  • Risk segmented per EA & setup

  • Exposure managed at portfolio level

  • Floating drawdown is expected and monitored

  • Capital preservation comes first

This is not a single-EA setup chasing short-term results.
This is a structured EA portfolio designed to operate across market cycles.

Consistency is a process.
Longevity is the goal.

Connect
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/nstrade

没有评论
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2025.12.29 05:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 20:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.17 08:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.27 12:27
No swaps are charged
2025.08.27 12:27
No swaps are charged
2025.08.15 02:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.04 12:24
No swaps are charged
2025.08.04 12:24
No swaps are charged
2025.07.29 18:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.22 10:52
No swaps are charged
2025.07.22 10:52
No swaps are charged
2025.07.18 18:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.11 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.11 11:07
No swaps are charged
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
NS eP v3 46167654
每月30 USD
247%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
169
100%
1 697
69%
95%
2.64
4.55
USD
31%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载