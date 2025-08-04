クォートセクション
通貨 / ZWS
ZWS: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation

47.95 USD 0.74 (1.57%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ZWSの今日の為替レートは、1.57%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり47.17の安値と48.32の高値で取引されました。

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
47.17 48.32
1年のレンジ
27.74 48.33
以前の終値
47.21
始値
47.22
買値
47.95
買値
48.25
安値
47.17
高値
48.32
出来高
1.196 K
1日の変化
1.57%
1ヶ月の変化
6.84%
6ヶ月の変化
45.61%
1年の変化
33.75%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K