通貨 / ZWS
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
ZWS: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation
47.95 USD 0.74 (1.57%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ZWSの今日の為替レートは、1.57%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり47.17の安値と48.32の高値で取引されました。
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ZWS News
- Zurn Water Solutions株式、52週高値の47.77ドルを記録
- Zurn Water Solutions stock hits 52-week high at 47.77 USD
- Zurn Water (ZWS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Jahnke, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions director, sells $848k in stock
- スティーフェル、ザーン・ウォーター・ソリューションズの目標株価を成長見通しにより53ドルに引き上げ
- Stifel raises Zurn Water Solutions stock price target to $53 on growth outlook
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 11th
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 9th
- Zurn Water Solutions stock hits 52-week high at 46.61 USD
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 2nd
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Montrose Environmental Group, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and Pentair
- 3 Waste Removal Services Stocks to Consider Despite Industry Woes
- Zacks.com featured highlights Zurn Elkay Water Solutions, Armstrong World, Ralph Lauren, Celestica and Canadian Natural Resources
- 5 Top-Ranked Efficient Stocks to Buy for Solid Gains Amid Volatility
- Zurn Water Solutions stock hits 52-week high at 45.92 USD
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 22nd
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 21st
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 18th
- Veralto Benefits From TraceGains Buyout Amid High Competition
- Xylem Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- Zurn Water Solutions stock hits 52-week high at 45.01 USD
- Regal Rexnord Q2 2025 slides: EPS grows despite sales dip, debt reduction accelerates
- Regal Rexnord shares jump as Q2 results top estimates, guidance solid
- All You Need to Know About Zurn Water (ZWS) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
1日のレンジ
47.17 48.32
1年のレンジ
27.74 48.33
- 以前の終値
- 47.21
- 始値
- 47.22
- 買値
- 47.95
- 買値
- 48.25
- 安値
- 47.17
- 高値
- 48.32
- 出来高
- 1.196 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.57%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.84%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 45.61%
- 1年の変化
- 33.75%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K