ZWS: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation
47.42 USD 0.06 (0.13%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ZWS exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.22 and at a high of 47.63.
Follow Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ZWS News
- Zurn Water (ZWS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Jahnke, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions director, sells $848k in stock
- Stifel raises Zurn Water Solutions stock price target to $53 on growth outlook
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 11th
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 9th
- Zurn Water Solutions stock hits 52-week high at 46.61 USD
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 2nd
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Montrose Environmental Group, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and Pentair
- 3 Waste Removal Services Stocks to Consider Despite Industry Woes
- Zacks.com featured highlights Zurn Elkay Water Solutions, Armstrong World, Ralph Lauren, Celestica and Canadian Natural Resources
- 5 Top-Ranked Efficient Stocks to Buy for Solid Gains Amid Volatility
- Zurn Water Solutions stock hits 52-week high at 45.92 USD
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 22nd
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 21st
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 18th
- Veralto Benefits From TraceGains Buyout Amid High Competition
- Xylem Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- Zurn Water Solutions stock hits 52-week high at 45.01 USD
- Regal Rexnord Q2 2025 slides: EPS grows despite sales dip, debt reduction accelerates
- Regal Rexnord shares jump as Q2 results top estimates, guidance solid
- All You Need to Know About Zurn Water (ZWS) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 4th
- Friday’s Insider Trades: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock: Shares Look Frothy (NYSE:ZWS)
Daily Range
47.22 47.63
Year Range
27.74 47.69
- Previous Close
- 47.36
- Open
- 47.49
- Bid
- 47.42
- Ask
- 47.72
- Low
- 47.22
- High
- 47.63
- Volume
- 1.294 K
- Daily Change
- 0.13%
- Month Change
- 5.66%
- 6 Months Change
- 44.00%
- Year Change
- 32.27%
