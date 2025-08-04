货币 / ZWS
ZWS: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation
48.00 USD 0.76 (1.61%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ZWS汇率已更改1.61%。当日，交易品种以低点47.93和高点48.06进行交易。
关注Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ZWS新闻
- Zurn Water Solutions股价达到52周高点47.77美元
- Zurn Water Solutions stock hits 52-week high at 47.77 USD
- Zurn Water (ZWS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Jahnke, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions director, sells $848k in stock
- Stifel上调Zurn Water Solutions目标价至53美元，看好增长前景
- Stifel raises Zurn Water Solutions stock price target to $53 on growth outlook
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 11th
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 9th
- Zurn Water Solutions stock hits 52-week high at 46.61 USD
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 2nd
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Montrose Environmental Group, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and Pentair
- 3 Waste Removal Services Stocks to Consider Despite Industry Woes
- Zacks.com featured highlights Zurn Elkay Water Solutions, Armstrong World, Ralph Lauren, Celestica and Canadian Natural Resources
- 5 Top-Ranked Efficient Stocks to Buy for Solid Gains Amid Volatility
- Zurn Water Solutions stock hits 52-week high at 45.92 USD
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 22nd
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 21st
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 18th
- Veralto Benefits From TraceGains Buyout Amid High Competition
- Xylem Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- Zurn Water Solutions stock hits 52-week high at 45.01 USD
- Regal Rexnord Q2 2025 slides: EPS grows despite sales dip, debt reduction accelerates
- Regal Rexnord shares jump as Q2 results top estimates, guidance solid
- All You Need to Know About Zurn Water (ZWS) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
日范围
47.93 48.06
年范围
27.74 48.06
- 前一天收盘价
- 47.24
- 开盘价
- 47.99
- 卖价
- 48.00
- 买价
- 48.30
- 最低价
- 47.93
- 最高价
- 48.06
- 交易量
- 70
- 日变化
- 1.61%
- 月变化
- 6.95%
- 6个月变化
- 45.76%
- 年变化
- 33.89%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值