QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ZWS
Tornare a Azioni

ZWS: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation

46.89 USD 1.06 (2.21%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ZWS ha avuto una variazione del -2.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 46.89 e ad un massimo di 48.01.

Segui le dinamiche di Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ZWS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
46.89 48.01
Intervallo Annuale
27.74 48.33
Chiusura Precedente
47.95
Apertura
48.01
Bid
46.89
Ask
47.19
Minimo
46.89
Massimo
48.01
Volume
1.282 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.21%
Variazione Mensile
4.48%
Variazione Semestrale
42.39%
Variazione Annuale
30.79%
20 settembre, sabato