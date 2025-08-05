Valute / ZWS
ZWS: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation
46.89 USD 1.06 (2.21%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ZWS ha avuto una variazione del -2.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 46.89 e ad un massimo di 48.01.
Segui le dinamiche di Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
46.89 48.01
Intervallo Annuale
27.74 48.33
- Chiusura Precedente
- 47.95
- Apertura
- 48.01
- Bid
- 46.89
- Ask
- 47.19
- Minimo
- 46.89
- Massimo
- 48.01
- Volume
- 1.282 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.21%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.48%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 42.39%
- Variazione Annuale
- 30.79%
20 settembre, sabato