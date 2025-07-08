クォートセクション
通貨 / XSW
XSW: SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

202.21 USD 2.82 (1.41%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

XSWの今日の為替レートは、1.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり200.86の安値と202.42の高値で取引されました。

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
200.86 202.42
1年のレンジ
137.87 206.00
以前の終値
199.39
始値
201.29
買値
202.21
買値
202.51
安値
200.86
高値
202.42
出来高
48
1日の変化
1.41%
1ヶ月の変化
8.14%
6ヶ月の変化
26.40%
1年の変化
27.26%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K