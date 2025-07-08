通貨 / XSW
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
XSW: SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF
202.21 USD 2.82 (1.41%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
XSWの今日の為替レートは、1.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり200.86の安値と202.42の高値で取引されました。
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XSW News
- Kyndryl Stock: An Ideal Opportunity To Buy The Dip (NYSE:KD)
- AI Software ETFs for Long-Term Opportunity
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- Nutanix- What To Make Of The Q4 Results (NASDAQ:NTNX)
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- The Strategy Shift In The Markets As Tech Stock Rally Takes A Pause
- Is SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Is This The End Of The Software Era? Rethinking IGV And XSW In An AI-Driven World (IGV)
- Does GPT-5 signal the beginning of the end for software
- BigBear.ai Stock (BBAI) Dips 15% Post Q2; Here’s How to Gain Exposure Without the Risk - TipRanks.com
- XSW: Diversified Exposure To Software's A.I. Backed Boom (NYSEARCA:XSW)
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW)?
- Stay Long Tech And Growth
- 3 Things – Macro Thoughts
- Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
- Tech Spending Intent Momentum Slows Amid Policy Volatility – Tech Demand Indicator Q2 2025
- Morgan Stanley’s Wilson expects Q3 pullbacks but sees buying chance
- Tech Sector Overbought For 46 Trading Days And Counting
- Q2 2025 Earnings Preview: Modest Growth Expected Amidst Economic Crosswinds
- Upcoming set of earnings seen as the key source of uncertainty: Goldman Sachs
- Technology Sector: Looking At The Last 5 Quarters' 'Upside Surprise' Factor
- Goldman Sachs ups S&P 500 targets on supportive policy, long-term earnings outlook
1日のレンジ
200.86 202.42
1年のレンジ
137.87 206.00
- 以前の終値
- 199.39
- 始値
- 201.29
- 買値
- 202.21
- 買値
- 202.51
- 安値
- 200.86
- 高値
- 202.42
- 出来高
- 48
- 1日の変化
- 1.41%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.14%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 26.40%
- 1年の変化
- 27.26%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K