XSW: SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF
202.45 USD 0.24 (0.12%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de XSW a changé de 0.12% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 201.38 et à un maximum de 203.27.
Suivez la dynamique SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
201.38 203.27
Range Annuel
137.87 206.00
- Clôture Précédente
- 202.21
- Ouverture
- 202.67
- Bid
- 202.45
- Ask
- 202.75
- Plus Bas
- 201.38
- Plus Haut
- 203.27
- Volume
- 37
- Changement quotidien
- 0.12%
- Changement Mensuel
- 8.27%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 26.55%
- Changement Annuel
- 27.41%
20 septembre, samedi