Währungen / XSW
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
XSW: SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF
202.45 USD 0.24 (0.12%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von XSW hat sich für heute um 0.12% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 201.38 bis zu einem Hoch von 203.27 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XSW News
- Kyndryl Stock: An Ideal Opportunity To Buy The Dip (NYSE:KD)
- AI Software ETFs for Long-Term Opportunity
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- Nutanix- What To Make Of The Q4 Results (NASDAQ:NTNX)
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- The Strategy Shift In The Markets As Tech Stock Rally Takes A Pause
- Is SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Is This The End Of The Software Era? Rethinking IGV And XSW In An AI-Driven World (IGV)
- Does GPT-5 signal the beginning of the end for software
- BigBear.ai Stock (BBAI) Dips 15% Post Q2; Here’s How to Gain Exposure Without the Risk - TipRanks.com
- XSW: Diversified Exposure To Software's A.I. Backed Boom (NYSEARCA:XSW)
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW)?
- Stay Long Tech And Growth
- 3 Things – Macro Thoughts
- Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
- Tech Spending Intent Momentum Slows Amid Policy Volatility – Tech Demand Indicator Q2 2025
- Morgan Stanley’s Wilson expects Q3 pullbacks but sees buying chance
- Tech Sector Overbought For 46 Trading Days And Counting
- Q2 2025 Earnings Preview: Modest Growth Expected Amidst Economic Crosswinds
- Upcoming set of earnings seen as the key source of uncertainty: Goldman Sachs
- Technology Sector: Looking At The Last 5 Quarters' 'Upside Surprise' Factor
- Goldman Sachs ups S&P 500 targets on supportive policy, long-term earnings outlook
Tagesspanne
201.38 203.27
Jahresspanne
137.87 206.00
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 202.21
- Eröffnung
- 202.67
- Bid
- 202.45
- Ask
- 202.75
- Tief
- 201.38
- Hoch
- 203.27
- Volumen
- 37
- Tagesänderung
- 0.12%
- Monatsänderung
- 8.27%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 26.55%
- Jahresänderung
- 27.41%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K