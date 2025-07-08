KurseKategorien
XSW: SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

202.45 USD 0.24 (0.12%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von XSW hat sich für heute um 0.12% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 201.38 bis zu einem Hoch von 203.27 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
201.38 203.27
Jahresspanne
137.87 206.00
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
202.21
Eröffnung
202.67
Bid
202.45
Ask
202.75
Tief
201.38
Hoch
203.27
Volumen
37
Tagesänderung
0.12%
Monatsänderung
8.27%
6-Monatsänderung
26.55%
Jahresänderung
27.41%
