XSW: SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF
197.08 USD 1.46 (0.75%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XSW exchange rate has changed by 0.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 194.48 and at a high of 197.16.
Follow SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
194.48 197.16
Year Range
137.87 206.00
- Previous Close
- 195.62
- Open
- 194.48
- Bid
- 197.08
- Ask
- 197.38
- Low
- 194.48
- High
- 197.16
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 0.75%
- Month Change
- 5.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.20%
- Year Change
- 24.03%
