XSW
XSW: SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

197.08 USD 1.46 (0.75%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XSW exchange rate has changed by 0.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 194.48 and at a high of 197.16.

Follow SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
194.48 197.16
Year Range
137.87 206.00
Previous Close
195.62
Open
194.48
Bid
197.08
Ask
197.38
Low
194.48
High
197.16
Volume
8
Daily Change
0.75%
Month Change
5.40%
6 Months Change
23.20%
Year Change
24.03%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev