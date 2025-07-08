货币 / XSW
XSW: SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF
199.39 USD 2.31 (1.17%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日XSW汇率已更改1.17%。当日，交易品种以低点196.04和高点200.88进行交易。
关注SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
196.04 200.88
年范围
137.87 206.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 197.08
- 开盘价
- 198.35
- 卖价
- 199.39
- 买价
- 199.69
- 最低价
- 196.04
- 最高价
- 200.88
- 交易量
- 120
- 日变化
- 1.17%
- 月变化
- 6.63%
- 6个月变化
- 24.64%
- 年变化
- 25.48%
