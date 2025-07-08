Valute / XSW
XSW: SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF
202.45 USD 0.24 (0.12%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio XSW ha avuto una variazione del 0.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 201.38 e ad un massimo di 203.27.
Segui le dinamiche di SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
201.38 203.27
Intervallo Annuale
137.87 206.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 202.21
- Apertura
- 202.67
- Bid
- 202.45
- Ask
- 202.75
- Minimo
- 201.38
- Massimo
- 203.27
- Volume
- 37
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.12%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.27%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 26.55%
- Variazione Annuale
- 27.41%
21 settembre, domenica