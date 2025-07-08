Divisas / XSW
XSW: SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF
199.39 USD 2.31 (1.17%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de XSW de hoy ha cambiado un 1.17%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 196.04, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 200.88.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XSW News
Rango diario
196.04 200.88
Rango anual
137.87 206.00
- Cierres anteriores
- 197.08
- Open
- 198.35
- Bid
- 199.39
- Ask
- 199.69
- Low
- 196.04
- High
- 200.88
- Volumen
- 120
- Cambio diario
- 1.17%
- Cambio mensual
- 6.63%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 24.64%
- Cambio anual
- 25.48%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 23.2
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 5.6
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 231 K
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 1.920 M
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B